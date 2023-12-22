2 Motorcyclists Dead After Collision With Truck On Tuas Second Link, Police Investigating

Multi-Car Collision Involving Truck Kills 2 Motorcyclists On Tuas Second Link

A tragic accident occurred this morning at Malaysia’s Tanjung Kupang toll plaza heading towards the Tuas Second Link, leaving two motorcyclists dead.

At 5.50am on Friday (22 Dec), the brakes of a truck allegedly failed, causing a five-vehicle crash.

Two motorcyclists were caught in the vehicular carnage, with one pinned beneath the truck’s wheels.

Sadly, both of them died of their injuries, while the truck driver also suffered chest pains.

The two Malaysian motorcyclists were heading to Singapore for work early in the morning of 22 Dec.

Unfortunately, at 5.50am, a truck allegedly had a brake failure and went out of control, China Press reported.

This led to a multi-car collision at Tanjung Kupang toll plaza on the Tuas Second Link, involving a trailer, a bus, and two motorcycles.

In footage posted online, metal debris can be seen strewn all over the road.

A photo also shows one of the motorcyclists lying motionless on the road with his destroyed bike nearby.

There are also tyre marks stretching across the road.

News reports indicated that the motorcyclist suffered severe head injuries.

Another video shows a white shroud over the deceased’s body, with his motorcycle moved to the side of the road.

Motorcyclist pinned underneath truck

Unfortunately, a second motorcyclist lost his life in the same accident.

Firefighters found him crushed underneath the wheels of the truck after being dragged underneath.

They covered him with a shroud as they attempted but failed to lift the truck.

Eventually, they managed to extract the deceased with the help of a truck crane passing by.

The authorities sent the two deceased’s bodies to a hospital in Johor. They were 54 and 49 years old.

Thankfully, the bus driver and 29 passengers on board did not suffer injuries and took alternative transport to Singapore. The trailer driver was also unharmed.

The 45-year-old truck driver, however, suffered chest pains and had to go to the hospital.

Police are currently investigating the case under the charge of dangerous driving causing death.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

