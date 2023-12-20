Car Changes Lanes At Woodlands & Collides With Motorcyclist Before Getting Rear-Ended By 2nd Bike

Car Involved In Double Collision With Motorcycles At Woodlands, 2 Taken To Hospital

A vehicle switching lanes poses an especially high risk for motorcyclists, especially if the latter is going too fast to stop in time if necessary.

Recently, a car ended up in a collision with two motorcyclists on the road leading towards the Woodlands Checkpoint.

The car had been waiting in line on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) when it decided to switch lanes.

Disaster struck when a motorcycle travelling at high speeds clipped the side of the turning car, sending the rider flying.

To make things worse, a second motorcyclist then rear-ended the car, resulting in two people being rushed to the hospital.

Motorcycles run into car near Woodlands Checkpoint

A recording of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, which stated that it took place just past midnight on 20 Dec 2023.

Footage shows a long line of cars on the right lane of the BKE heading towards Woodlands Checkpoint, entering the Woodlands Checkpoint Viaduct.

A Volkswagen Golf lights up its left turn signal and veers to switch lanes.

Judging by the trajectory, it appears the driver is planning to turn into the exit of the BKE instead of the left Viaduct lane.

As it does so, a motorcycle zooming down the left lane crashes straight into the side of the car.

The impact throws the rider off and sends broken metal parts of the vehicle scattering across the road.

Flying metal debris also creates a row of sparks on the road.

2nd motorcycle collides with car shortly after

After the shocking collision, the car hits the brakes and comes to a halt immediately.

But things escalate even further when a second motorcycle proceeds to rear-end the Volkswagen.

The second rider falls off his bike and staggers away, taking his helmet off.

He appears to be in a daze from the crash, grabbing his head with one hand.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at 12.10am.

The SCDF arrived and conveyed two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for comments and will update the article if they reply.

Similar accident happened last month

In a strange coincidence, this accident shares a number of similarities with another viral incident that occurred last month.

A motorcycle collided with a Porsche on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) when the latter was changing lanes.

The driver of the Porsche then stopped his car to get out and check on the motorcyclist, but a second motorbike rammed into the door when he opened it.

Both accidents serve as a reminder to both car drivers and motorcyclists about being careful when it comes to switching lanes.

MS News wishes the two injured motorists a smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.