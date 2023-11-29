Porsche Collides With Motorcycle On AYE, Driver Opens Door & Causes 2nd Crash

Porsche Causes Collision With 2 Motorcycles On AYE On 28 Nov

UPDATE (29 Nov, 4pm): According to The Strait Times (ST), three people were taken to the hospital following the accident involving the Porsche and two motorcycles.

Getting into one accident is already bad enough, but imagine causing two collisions in rapid succession. Recently, a Porsche driver somehow found himself in such a situation on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) in Singapore.

He initially knocked a motorcycle and its two riders down when attempting to change lanes.

Moments later, when the driver opened his car door to check on the riders, he seemingly forgot to check his side mirror causing a lane-splitting motorcycle to crash into the front door.

Porsche involved in double motorcycle collision

The footage showed a car travelling along what was later identified as the AYE in Singapore.

According to the timestamp on the dashcam footage, the accident took place at about 5.55pm on Tuesday (28 Nov).

At the start of the video, a black Porsche in the first lane was seen attempting to cut into the adjacent lane. As the driver slowly filters into the other lane, a motorcycle with two riders collides with it at high speed.

“Oh!” a man in the camcar yells. “What the f*ck!”

“Not again,” a female motorist says.

The two motorcyclists ended up getting knocked off the motorbike and onto the road. The Porsche driver subsequently stops his car behind them, perhaps to shield them from oncoming traffic.

The driver then goes to check on them, a gesture which somehow made things worse.

As he attempts to exit the car, a lane-splitting motorcycle crashes into the front car door.

The unfortunate rider scrapes against the side of a white vehicle before tumbling down to the asphalt.

The Porsche driver briefly displays exasperation at the two motorcycle collisions before going over to check on them.

ST reported that three people including a 20-year-old female pillion rider and two male motorcyclists aged 20 and 48 were taken to National University Hospital (NUH) following the double accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they received an alert regarding an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) at about 5.55pm on Tuesday (28 Nov).

ST quoted the police as saying that the accident after the Clementi Road exit involved three cars and two motorcycles. Investigations are ongoing.

Netizens argue whether Porsche or motorcycles are at fault

The video reached various social media pages, including SG Road Vigilante. There, netizens held disagreements over who was at fault.

One pointed out that the driver should have seen both motorcycles with his side-view mirrors.

Several cast blame for the second collision on the motorcyclist, however. They noted that the Porsche had stopped with the hazard lights on when the motorcycle attempted to split lanes between it and the white vehicle.

Regardless of who’s at fault, the video serves as a reminder to always err on the side of caution while riding or driving as accidents can happen out of nowhere on the road.

MS News hopes the motorcyclists are not too badly hurt in the crashes.

Earlier this month, a man jumped out of a moving vehicle on the ECP, ending up causing the death of a motorcyclist.

Featured image adapted from Telegram.