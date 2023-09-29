Viral ‘Tube Girl’ Trend Has S’pore TikTok Users Dancing On The MRT Like Nobody’s Watching

Singaporeans Hop Onto The ‘Tube Girl’ Trend On TikTok

A TikTok trend started by a 22-year-old in the United Kingdom (UK) has made its way to Singapore.

Perhaps inspired by her boldness or simply hopping on the ‘Tube Girl’ trend, commuters here are now recording themselves performing openly on MRT trains.

The videos mainly involve creators lip-syncing to a popular song while strutting their stuff in public — all while ignoring the curious glances that come their way.

TikTok users now filming themselves dancing on the MRT

Commuting to and from work or school may not be the highlight of the day for most people.

Some folks in Singapore though, have decided to spice up their journey by filming themselves grooving to music.

One Singaporean tube girl filmed herself power-walking into an MRT train on the DownTown line.

Without even batting an eyelid, she proceeded to sashay down the aisles while miming to Tate McRae’s ‘Greedy’.

Meanwhile, another TikToker similarly posted her take on the trend — albeit in a less crowded train.

She noted that while anxiety-inducing, she had fun recording the video.

Another Singapore tube girl didn’t have the luxury of space and filmed herself lip-syncing while standing in what looked like a peak-hour crowd.

The iconic tube girls are all the same — nonchalant about performing and filming themselves in very public places.

‘Tube Girl’ trend started in the UK

As it turns out, the original tube girl is 22-year-old Sabrina Bahsoon who’s currently based in London, UK.

She started filming herself on the city’s underground transport and posted the videos on TikTok in August this year.

Since then, her videos have continuously gone viral with millions of views.

Her rise to fame caught the eye of BBC, who reported that she was raised in Malaysia before moving to the UK to study law at Durham University.

“When I see people imitating it [the trend] I’m like ‘finally like people are getting it’,” said Sabrina.

“They’re enjoying their commute a little bit better. And I love to see people having fun so it’s honestly such a heartwarming thing for me.”

This is not the first time a TikTok trend has gone global in its virality.

Earlier this year, Singaporeans and even Health Minister Ong Ye Kung took part in the Wes Anderson trend.

Featured images adapted from @azulacinta on TikTok, @sabrinabahsoon on TikTok and @zohmingchchuangi on TikTok.