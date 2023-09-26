Sheltsky & Tricolour Sheltie Available For Adoption In S’pore, Doggos Are Vaccinated & In Good Health

Two-Year-Old & Five-Year-Old Doggos Up For Adoption

Looking for an adorable companion? Dig a furry friend? A private animal shelter put two adorable dogs up for adoption recently.

Gentle Paws wrote a post about a female white Sheltsky and a male tricolour Sheltie.

The dogs are healthy and non-aggressive. They are also vaccinated and microchipped.

Interested adopters can contact Gentle Paws via Facebook, but have to answer a list of rehoming questions.

Singapore shelter introduces doggos for adoption

Private shelter Gentle Paws posted on Facebook about the two dogs seeking new fur-ever homes.



They had received the two doggos from a breeder, said Gentle Paws in the adoption notice.

The first of the two is a two-year-old female cream-white Sheltsky.

The lovable canine comes with large puppy-dog eyes guaranteed to make the most hardened souls go “aww…”. She also looks very polite.

The Sheltsky has not given birth before. She is already vaccinated and microchipped, but not yet toilet-trained.

The second dog is a five-year-old tricolour Sheltie.

The goodest of good boys has a fluffy coat of fur and a genuine smile that brightens the roughest of days.

Like the Sheltsky, the Sheltie is vaccinated and microchipped but requires potty training.

Both dogs are paw-sitively healthy and not aggressive or fur-ocious.

Interested adopters to DM Gentle Paws

Gentle Paws does not charge adoption fees, but the new adopters will have to send them for sterilisation and dental care within two weeks of adoption.

Only then will Gentle Paws transfer ownership of the dogs to their new owner.

According to the post, the adoption process begins with a Direct Message (DM) to the group on Facebook.

Gentle Paws will then ask a list of rehome-related queries. Only adopters who pass this step will be able to meet the dog.

They will then take the dog home for a week to assess how well they can take care of their new pet.

Gentle Paws reminds netizens not to DM on impulse, and that only those who are ready to adopt and bring a dog home should do so.

They added that there would be no reservations for the dogs.

Dogs have potential for a new life with adoption

Additionally, Gentle Paws requested for commenters to not criticise the dog breeder. They explained that it was them who requested the dogs, and not the breeder attempting to shirk responsibilities.

Should the breeder keep the dogs, they would be stuck in the kennel for their entire lives. Yet with adoptions, they can live the life of a pet dog loved by all.

While the shelter does not encourage dog breeding, they pointed out that it wasn’t illegal in Singapore.

Hopefully, the dogs will find a new family that will gladly care for their everyday needs.

After all, pets are a lifelong commitment and these innocent animals deserve a loving forever home.

Also read: Mandai Wildlife Reserve Has Adorable Rescue Dogs, They’re The Goodest Bois & Gals You’ll Meet

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Gentle Paws on Facebook.