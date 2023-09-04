Woman Violently Flies Across Road As Typhoon Saola Rips Through Hong Kong

Typhoon Saola Violently Slams Hong Kong Woman Facefirst Onto Road With High Winds

Typhoon Saola smashed its way through Hong Kong on Saturday (2 Sep).

Among the victims of its windy night was an unfortunate Hong Kong woman.

She was caught on video being violently slammed facefirst into a road by the high winds.

The video also showed rain and winds straining trees and soaking deserted footpaths.

Woman sent faceplanting in Typhoon Saola

Typhoon Saola drove Hong Kong to issue its highest T10 warning, only the 16th time since World War II.

Thankfully, the storm weakened into a tropical depression as it passed over the city.

Even so, millions sheltered indoors as ominous grey clouds swept overhead.

A viral video allegedly showed the consequences of not doing so. The OP, filming a road, is suddenly greeted by a woman suddenly flying into frame on the right.

She loses her balance in the high winds and wet floors and violently slams onto the road facefirst.

Her momentum and the low friction of the wet ground then sends her sliding and scraping across the road for a few more metres.

She slowly sits up while her black umbrella is swept away by the typhoon winds.

It is unclear if she was injured in the violent fall.

No deaths in Hong Kong

The video also showed the typhoon battering completely deserted footpaths.

The high winds strained trees to their limit, even causing several to fall, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Even so, Hong Kong fortunately managed to pull through with no deaths from Typhoon Saola.

Featured image adapted from @blacktrunks13 on TikTok.