Storm Rips Wall Off 12th-Floor KL Flat, Structure Reportedly Built With Wood In The 60s

Storm Rips Wall Off 12th-Floor Flat In Kuala Lumpur On 19 May

Over the past week, the unbearable heat we’ve been complaining about has given way to sporadic showers here in Singapore.

Meanwhile, our neighbours in Malaysia have been dealing with much heavier rainfall, strong winds and crackling thunderstorms.

The adverse weather has gotten so bad that it has ripped the wall off a 12th-floor flat in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia.

Photographs and videos of the now-exposed flat were circulating on social media.

Netizens are now calling for refurbishment efforts for the flat initially constructed in 1968.

Storm rips wall off flat, resident shows aftermath

According to New Straits Times (NST), the first picture of the blown-off flat was shared on Twitter by user @rvzlee on 19 May.

A video showed how cleanly the wall appeared to have come off, exposing the interior of the home with its lights on.

Flats in the surrounding vicinity seemed to be completely intact.

A TikTok video, seemingly taken by the resident, gives a glimpse of the view from inside the unit.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries from the incident.

Kuala Lumpur flat reportedly built with wooden walls in 1968

The incident not only startled online users but also raised concerns about the condition of the building. In light of what happened, calls for refurbishment efforts surfaced.

Reports indicated that the Loke Yew flat, constructed in 1968, had wooden walls that proved to be vulnerable to the powerful winds, noted NST.

It seems that the aged structure couldn’t withstand the intensity of the gusts.

The severe weather event thus evidently resulted in the structure’s disintegration.

Town council deploys contractors for repair works the next day

Thankfully, Bernama reported that the matter was quickly rectified by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

On the same night, contractors installed temporary walls before commencing repair works the next day.

The electricity supply in the affected unit was also cut off as a safety precaution while the occupants moved to relatives’ homes nearby.

On 20 May, Bernama shared photos of the repair works, with contractors rebuilding the ripped-off wall using bricks and cement.

Hopefully, this time, the structure will stay intact regardless of the weather, so the residents can stay safe in their home.

Featured image adapted from @rvzlee on Twitter and @awc_brothers on TikTok.