S’pore Bakery Uggli Muffins Closes Both Outlets, Was Unable To Find Successor

Bakery Uggli Muffins Officially Closes On 10 Oct, Has Free Giveaway

Hawker Bakery Uggli Muffins has announced that it will close for good.

The closure is reportedly due to the owner being unable to find a successor to take over the business.

On Tuesday (10 Oct), the bakery’s outlets in Toa Payoh and Jalan Besar served their last customers.

To show their gratitude to supporters over the years, Uggli Muffins had a giveaway on Wednesday (11 Oct) at both stalls.

Was looking for successor prior to closure

Back in May, Uggli Muffins announced that it was looking for a successor to take over the store.

The announcement stated that the owner is single and getting on in age.

As such, they are looking for someone who can take over the business.

At that point, they hoped for a candidate who had experience in the food and beverage industry, as well as the “hunger to bring the brand to the next level”.

The ideal successor would have the desire to make Uggli Muffins into a household name and possibly expand internationally.

Uggli Muffins announced that it will close on 10 Oct

On 6 Sep, the hawker bakery issued a note to customers apologising for not being able to sell mooncakes this year.

The note also revealed that they will be shutting their doors on 10 Oct.

Due to the upcoming closure, they were not able to make the mooncakes due to overwhelming demand for their cookies and muffins.

Free giveaway to thank customers for years of support

Subsequently, on Saturday (7 Oct), Uggli Muffins then shared that they will be conducting a free giveaway on Wednesday (11 Oct), from 11am to 2pm.

Happening the day after operations ceased, they had the giveaway at both the Toa Payoh and the Jalan Besar outlets.

Each customer is entitled to one giveaway set from the bakery. However, this limit did not apply to those who are redeeming on behalf of medical workers, charity organisations, or social enterprises.

Per the post, the hawker bakery noted that this giveaway was to thank their supporters over the years.

Featured image adapted from Uggli Muffins on Facebook and Facebook.