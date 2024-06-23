UK activists try to vandalise Taylor Swift’s private jet, targets others after failing to find it

UK activists try to vandalise Taylor Swift’s private jet, spray other planes after they fail to find it

Just a day after they turned Stonehenge orange, activists in the UK allegedly broke into a private airfield to vandalise Taylor Swift’s private jet.

However, when they failed to find the American pop star’s plane, they allegedly turned to two random jets and painted them orange.

The police have arrested two activists in relation to the case.

Just Stop Oil activists break into private airfield to spray paint Taylor Swift’s private jet

On Thursday (20 June), two activists from UK-based group Just Stop Oil broke into a private airfield at Stansted Airport hours after Swift’s jet landed.

A press release from the environmentalist group identified the pair as 28-year-old Jennifer Kowalski and 22-year-old Cole Macdonald.

The duo had reportedly targeted Swift’s plane using fire extinguishers containing orange paint.

However, after the two failed to find the her private jet, they unloaded paint onto two random jets instead.

Swift’s private jet has been the subject of controversy after she threatened legal action against a US student who set up social media accounts tracking private jets owned by public figures and celebrities. Private jets are often criticised for the negative impact they have on the environment.

After painting both jets, the pair sat down and embraced while waiting for the police.

Citing a police statement, The Guardian said officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the incident.

Both activists were arrested for their suspected involvement in “criminal damage and interference with the use or operation of national infrastructure”.

One of the activists was a huge Taylor Swift fan’

Interestingly, Daily Mail reported that Ms Kowalski was a huge “Swiftie” nearly a decade ago — she and her sister were among 15 lucky fans who met Swift backstage during her Glasgow tour in 2015.

Her family would even throw celebratory parties whenever Swift released new songs.

Featured image adapted from Just Stop Oil.