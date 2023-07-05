UK Musician Moved To Tears After Listening To Stefanie Sun, Says She Sang Beautifully

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

UK Musician Gets Emotional While Listening To Stefanie Sun Sing “What I Miss”

One of Singapore’s most iconic local artistes, Stefanie Sun, has amassed quite a massive fanbase over the years.

Joe Creator, an English musician, has now jumped on the bandwagon after getting emotional when listening to her live performance.

He described her singing as beautiful during his review, admitting that he would never be able to listen to it again.

UK musician tears up while listening to Stefanie Sun

Joe’s 14-minute review on YouTube starts with him listening to Sun’s live performance of her song “What I Miss”.

Nodding along to the song, he appeared deeply engrossed by her singing, complimenting the lyrics as well.

After the intro, Joe pauses the video to touch on what he felt stood out from her performance.

“It’s got that ballad-y plodding piano,” he enthused.

The lyrics are absolutely beautiful and really beautifully sung as well. She’s got such a tender voice.

Continuing the video, Joe seemed to have become spellbound by Sun’s singing, even closing his eyes at one point during her performance.

“Wow… it’s just straight from the heart,” he said, tearing up visibly.

As Sun continues to sing, Joe wipes a tear from his eye, laughingly admitting that he cried.

Meaning behind song moves musician

After her performance ended, Joe explained what moved him so much about the song.

“She captures this idea of a love that she’s had,” he says, before choking up with tears once again.

Joe added that Sun had managed to capture how it felt to be in a relationship about to end, with fights, arguments, high stakes, and emotion involved.

This was all conveyed through the lens of someone “pretending that everything is okay”, wrought with memories of their time with their partner.

Profusely complimenting her vocal performance, he described it as “extremely, extremely emotional” and “very, very, very good.”

He also noted that while he loved the song, this would be his first and last time listening to it.

“I’m never going to listen to it again, because it’s going to make me cry every time,” he admitted.

Compliments Sun as a good singer-songwriter

Joe then moved on to listening to a live performance of a second song of Sun’s, “Starting to Understand.”

Describing it as more positive, he pointed out that she was interacting with her fans in the crowd and enjoying her show.

He also noted that “Starting to Understand” was a resolution to the first song, with the lyrics stressing the importance of choosing to be happy despite the past.

As the review ended, he took the opportunity to thank his followers for encouraging him to give Sun’s music a try.

“She’s clearly a very good singer-songwriter and has been for a long time,” he mentioned.

UK musician listens to Stephanie Sun for the first time

Ask any Singaporean and they’ll be familiar with the name Stephanie Sun.

As this recent YouTube video suggests though, her music continues to make ripples worldwide.

Do you agree with the points the musician raised in the video? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Joe Creator on YouTube.