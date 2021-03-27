Punggol Uncle Ringo Carnival Has Old School Pasar Malam Rides

With pasar malams still not in business in light of the pandemic, many vendors have resorted to opening permanent stalls to tide through these tough times.

But it seems hawkers and retailers aren’t the only ones who are employing this strategy.

Uncle Ringo, the company which is synonymous with rides in pasar malams,has recently opened a ‘permanent’ carnival at Punggol till end-2021.

Source

Though it might be a while before the return of our favourite night markets, the carnival is perfect for parents whose kids miss the rides at pasar malams.

Punggol Uncle Ringo Carnival has carousel & mini Ferris wheel

The Uncle Ringo funfair at Punggol is exactly what you’d expect — filled with old-school rides that the ‘lil ones will enjoy.

The star of the carnival will likely be the purple carousel that allows kids to go round and round on majestic unicorns.

Source

There’s something quite magical about Ferris wheels that both the young and old enjoy — just look at how popular the Singapore Flyer is.

At the Uncle Ringo funfair, there’s also a tiny flyer that children can board to have a bird’s eye view of the place.

Source

After the rides, visitors can try their luck at the arcade machines where they can bring home adorable soft toys.

Source

Other rides which Uncle Ringo says are available include a dragon park, pirate ship and kiddie train ride.

Get up close with realistic dragons & dinosaurs

Apart from carnival rides, there’s also a park filled with ferocious dinosaurs and mythical dragons.

Source

Dinosaurs may have been gone from the planet for millions of years, but these figures are so realistic that visitors will feel like they’re living in prehistoric times.

Source

Similarly, the life-like dragons will give you second thoughts on whether they belong exclusively in fictional tales.

Source

Open Thursday-Sunday, from 5-9pm

If you’d like to bring your children to visit the funfair, here are the deets:

Uncle Ringo Punggol @ Social Innovation Park

Address: 50 Punggol East, Singapore 828826

Opening hours: Thurs-Sun, 5-9pm

Nearest LRT: Riviera LRT Station

In response to a query, Uncle Ringo confirmed that the fair will be on until end-2021, so you’ll have the rest of the year to plan your visit and avoid any crowds.

Source

Hope pasar malams will return soon

Though pasar malams have yet to return at the time of writing, Uncle Ringo’s funfair will no doubt satisfy some of that longing for festival rides.

With vaccination well underway and our Covid-19 infections under control, let’s hope pasar malams will be allowed again in the near future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.