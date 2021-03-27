Punggol Uncle Ringo Carnival Has Old School Pasar Malam Rides
With pasar malams still not in business in light of the pandemic, many vendors have resorted to opening permanent stalls to tide through these tough times.
Ramly Burger Stall Opens In Yishun & Bedok North, Get Your Pasar Malam Fix Anytime
But it seems hawkers and retailers aren’t the only ones who are employing this strategy.
Uncle Ringo, the company which is synonymous with rides in pasar malams,has recently opened a ‘permanent’ carnival at Punggol till end-2021.
Though it might be a while before the return of our favourite night markets, the carnival is perfect for parents whose kids miss the rides at pasar malams.
Punggol Uncle Ringo Carnival has carousel & mini Ferris wheel
The Uncle Ringo funfair at Punggol is exactly what you’d expect — filled with old-school rides that the ‘lil ones will enjoy.
The star of the carnival will likely be the purple carousel that allows kids to go round and round on majestic unicorns.
There’s something quite magical about Ferris wheels that both the young and old enjoy — just look at how popular the Singapore Flyer is.
At the Uncle Ringo funfair, there’s also a tiny flyer that children can board to have a bird’s eye view of the place.
After the rides, visitors can try their luck at the arcade machines where they can bring home adorable soft toys.
Other rides which Uncle Ringo says are available include a dragon park, pirate ship and kiddie train ride.
Get up close with realistic dragons & dinosaurs
Apart from carnival rides, there’s also a park filled with ferocious dinosaurs and mythical dragons.
Dinosaurs may have been gone from the planet for millions of years, but these figures are so realistic that visitors will feel like they’re living in prehistoric times.
Similarly, the life-like dragons will give you second thoughts on whether they belong exclusively in fictional tales.
Open Thursday-Sunday, from 5-9pm
If you’d like to bring your children to visit the funfair, here are the deets:
Uncle Ringo Punggol @ Social Innovation Park
Address: 50 Punggol East, Singapore 828826
Opening hours: Thurs-Sun, 5-9pm
Nearest LRT: Riviera LRT Station
In response to a query, Uncle Ringo confirmed that the fair will be on until end-2021, so you’ll have the rest of the year to plan your visit and avoid any crowds.
Hope pasar malams will return soon
Though pasar malams have yet to return at the time of writing, Uncle Ringo’s funfair will no doubt satisfy some of that longing for festival rides.
With vaccination well underway and our Covid-19 infections under control, let’s hope pasar malams will be allowed again in the near future.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from Facebook.