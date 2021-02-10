Burock Cuisine Opens New Stalls In Yishun & Bedok With Johor Ramly Burgers

Growing up, we’ve all looked forward to visiting pasar malams and enjoying the multitude of good food there.

Since the start of Covid-19, our night market cravings have been left hanging for what seems like eternity.

But luckily for Yishun and Bedok residents, typical pasar malam food like Ramly burgers have recently set up shop in the neighbourhood.

For an attractive price of $4 each, you get your fix of a Ramly burger with chicken or beef patties.

Burock Cuisine’s famously succulent Ramly burger

Originally a pasar malam kiosk, Burock Cuisine has set up permanent stalls in Yishun and Bedok North so we can get our fix whenever cravings call.

Their Ramly burgers are famed for the succulent patty wrapped around by a golden sheet of omelette.

That’s not to mention the fragrant buttery toasted buns, and the ever so appetising signature sauce.

Ramly burgers at $4 each

For an attractive price of $4, you can get either a burger ayam (chicken patty) or a burger lembu (beef patty).

An additional $2 will give you double patties for twice the richness and indulgence.

For those of us vegetarians out there, Burock Cuisine got you covered too — burger benjo (egg and cabbage patty) is going at the price of just $2 each.

Ramly burger stalls stay open till 11PM

There’s perhaps no sweeter deal than good food going at affordable prices. If you can’t wait to check them out, here are the stalls’ deets.

Burock Yishun stall:





Address: 101A Yishun Ave 5, Singapore 761101

Opening Hours:

2pm-10pm Tues to Thurs

12pm-11pm Fri to Sun

Nearest MRT: Yishun station

Burock Bedok North stall







Address: 418 Bedok North Ave 2, Singapore 460418

Opening Hours: 11am-10pm Tues to Sun

Nearest MRT: Bedok station

Head out for your pasar malam fix now

As the stalls open till late at night, it’s perfect for a supper out with bae.

Alternatively, Easties and Northerners can also go out to dabao and enjoy the mouthwatering burgers in the comfort of your home.

