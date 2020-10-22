The Original Pisang Keju In East Village Has Delivery For Ramly Burgers

When ‘Circuit Breaker’ was implemented, it was a stressful time for everyone as we were advised not to go out.

However, the silver lining was that we could splurge on food deliveries and enjoy our favourite cuisines from the comfort of our homes.

Now, Malaysia’s popular Ramly burger is available for delivery here as well.

The best part? You can get it at any time of the year, so you don’t have to wait for pasar malams to roll into your neighbourhood.

Ramly burgers from East Village Mall

The Original Pisang Keju – previously a stall found only in pasar malams – specialises in making fried banana fritters.

They just opened their small takeaway café at East Village Mall on 18 Sep due to the popular demand of their deep-fried treats.

Now, the café has ventured into the realm of Ramly burgers. The Original Pisang Keju adds a generous helping of sauces to bring out the kampung flavour we all know and love.

Ramly burger costs $4.50

Customers can choose between a chicken or beef patty to satisfy whichever cravings they may have for the day.

If you are a Westie, you don’t have to worry about travelling across the island to get to the café. Just call or drop them a text on WhatsApp, and deliveries will be made right to you.

While 1 serving of Ramly burger costs, $4.50, you can get 3 for $12 — so remember to jio the fam if you have cravings.

Easties can head out to dabao

If you cannot wait to sink your teeth into these juicy and delectable burgers, here’s how to get there:

Address: 430 Upper Changi Road, East Village Mall #01-15 Singapore 487048

Opening hours: 12pm-8pm

Contact: 8742 6967 — for calls and WhatsApp

Email: theoriginalpisangkeju [at] gmail.com

Tuck into Ramly burgers at home

Growing up we often enjoy visiting pasar malams to indulge in a rich variety of food and drinks.

Sadly, with the ongoing pandemic, these beloved night markets have been put on hold.

Thankfully, we can still feast on our childhood burgers with loved ones thanks to this blessed delivery service.

