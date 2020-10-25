Uncle At Rivervale Void Deck Makes Beaded Nyonya Shoes By Hand Despite Mobility Issues

Singapore is a diverse and vibrant society, made of different ethnic groups. This is one of our nation’s strengths, as we get to experience and appreciate cultures that are different from our own.

One of such cultures is Peranakan, or Straits Chinese in English. Besides the community’s delicious cuisines, beautifully intricate clothes and accessories are an integral part of their culture too.

For one Mr Soo who lives in Rivervale, he keeps the dying trade of handmade nyonya shoes alive.

His work was featured in a Facebook post by Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru on Sunday (25 Oct).

Sharing how Mr Soo helms his cobbler services in a small space at void deck despite having mobility issues, she encourages Singaporeans to patronise his trade.

Uncle in Rivervale selling nyonya shoes works 6 days a week

During Ms He’s estate walk in the morning of Sunday (25 Oct), she shared how she met Mr Soo in a void deck at Rivervale Walk.

Renting a small space out of the void deck of Block 113, the uncle offers cobbler services and specialises in handmade nyonya shoes.

He said that he has been doing it for the past 8 years and works 6 days a week because business is bad. Mr Soo added he does this in spite of the mobility issues he suffers from.

The uncle further shared with Ms He that he used to own a small workshop in Geylang East for almost 3 decades before moving out.

As he continued speaking with the MP, he showed her a beadwork sample that customers can bring in to request for customisation.

If you live around the area or would like to support the uncle and this cultural trade, here’s how to get there.

Address: Blk 113 Rivervale Walk Singapore 540113

Operating days: Tuesdays-Sundays

Opening hours: 9am-5pm

Keep uncle’s business alive

With the trend of buying shoes online, hardly anyone orders from local cobblers like Mr Soo any longer.

However, unlike mass manufacturers, such cobblers painstakingly craft every pair of shoes with extra attention to their detailed designs.

So if you would like a flawless pair of shoes with room for customisation as well, you caon consider paying Uncle Soo a visit.

