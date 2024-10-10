Universal Traveller 3-day Expo sale: Up to 80% off winter wear & luggage for your snowy escape

Shop for your cold country getaway at Universal Traveller Mega Expo Sale from 11 to 13 Oct

The start and end of the year are always highly anticipated by Singaporeans eager to escape the sweltering Lion City heat and embrace a cool-weather getaway.

If you’re one of the lucky ones heading somewhere where the temperature won’t creep above 20°C, it’s time to start prepping for that chilly adventure.

Whether you’re planning a solo trip, hanging out with friends, enjoying precious family moments, or taking romantic winter strolls, having the right gear is key to staying warm and comfy — and you’ll definitely need a sturdy suitcase to fit all those winter essentials.

Good news: the Universal Traveller Winter Wear and Luggage Mega Expo Sale is just around the corner, running from 11 to 13 Oct.

With discounts of up to 80% on travel essentials such as jackets, thermal wear, sweaters, and suitcases, you’ll be all set for your trip in one go.

Down feather jackets from S$39, sweaters from S$19 & more

The key to keeping toasty in frigid conditions is all about layering, layering, layering.

First, start with thermal wear, which retains body heat and prevents warmth from escaping. Then, throw on a fleece jacket or wool sweater for additional insulation (and to nail that holiday #fitcheck), followed by a sturdy coat or parka that’s preferably wind- and waterproof.

At the Universal Traveller Expo Sale, you’ll find thermal wear that can withstand temperatures as low as -20°C starting from just S$15.

Fleece jackets and fluffy sweaters, usually priced from S$79, will also see prices slashed to S$12.90 and S$19 respectively.

Finish off your look with a cosy padded jacket for just S$29 (down from S$198) or grab a stylish down feather jacket at S$39 (normally S$199).

Both options are super warm and comfy, giving you that snug feel while being lightweight and ready to tackle whatever the weather throws at you.

Winter accessories & luggage galore

While your favourite sneakers might work for autumn or spring, you’ll definitely need something tougher if you’re off to a snowy destination.

Winter boots are perfect for the job because they’re waterproof and designed to trap heat, ensuring your feet stay warm and dry.

Plus, many have soles with excellent traction to help prevent those dreaded slips and falls on icy surfaces. You can score a variety of stylish winter boots at the Universal Traveller Expo Sale, starting at just S$39 a pair (usually S$59).

And don’t forget about the winter accessories — they might be small, but they’re super important. We’re talking gloves, ear muffs, scarves, hats, and wool socks, all available from just S$3.90 at the sale.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out the wide selection of luggage to pack all your new winter gear, priced from S$39 (normally S$164).

Whether you need a sturdy suitcase or a stylish duffel bag, you’ll find great options to keep your travel game strong and your belongings safe and organised.

To sweeten the deal, Universal Traveller is offering daily specials where you can snag a three-piece luggage set for just S$88 — a steal compared to the usual price of S$422.

But don’t wait too long; only 88 sets are available each day, so make sure to get yours before it’s gone.

Score free gifts with purchase & win trip to Korea

Big discounts aren’t the only exciting thing at the Universal Traveller Mega Expo Sale. As you pick up that chic suitcase or those cute winter boots, you can also score some fantastic rewards just for shopping — as long as you hit a minimum spend. Here’s the deal:

Spend at least S$199 and get a free Quick Dry Towel

Spend S$299 or more, and you’ll get the towel plus a handy Toiletries Bag

Spend S$399, and you’ll walk away with the towel, Toiletries Bag, and a Foldable Backpack Tote

Oh, and did we mention? You also have a chance to win an eight-day trip to South Korea for two, worth a cool S$3,000. Here’s how to enter:

Follow Universal Traveller on Facebook or Instagram and share the Expo event

Look for the QR code at the Universal Traveller Mega Expo Sale

Follow the instructions and fill out the form to be in the running

The grand prize winner will be announced after the event, but meanwhile, you can redeem up to S$20 in rebate vouchers and free gifts at the cashier right away. Just remember to keep your receipt handy as proof of purchase when claiming your prizes.

So, get ready and start planning your trip to the sale:



Universal Traveller Mega Expo Sale

Address: Singapore Expo Hall 6B, 1 Expo Drive, Singapore 486150

Dates: 11 – 13 Oct

Opening hours: 10.30am – 9.30pm

Nearest MRT station: Expo

For more information, visit the official website and follow Universal Traveller’s Facebook or Instagram pages for all the latest updates.

Since the trip alone likely already cost a pretty penny, you’ll definitely want to save where you can.

Scoring these amazing deals leaves you with more cash to splurge on experiences — whether it’s hitting the slopes or picking up an extra souvenir (or two). After all, it’s the memories that really matter.

Find out more about the event details on the official website: https://universaltraveller.com.sg/pages/universaltravellermegaexposale

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Universal Traveller.

Featured image courtesy of Universal Traveller.