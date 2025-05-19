4 men caught for unlawful entry into S’pore by boat, carried duty-unpaid cigarettes

4 Indonesian men charged for unlawful entry, duty-unpaid cigarettes seized

Four men have been entering Singapore unlawfully by boat, landing on Pulau Tekong.

They had in their possession duty-unpaid cigarettes, among other items, said a media release from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (19 May).

4 men entered S’pore on fibre-glass craft

The four men were detected by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) at 1.27am last Saturday (17 May) morning, SPF and ICA said.

They entered Singapore from the sea on a small, fibre-glass craft and landed outside the fence line of Pulau Tekong.

Officers from PCG, the Gurkha Contingent, the Special Operations Command and K-9 Unit immediately arrested them as they disembarked.

They were held outside Pulau Tekong’s protected areas.

Men nabbed for unlawful entry also had uncustomed cigarettes

The four men, who are Indonesians aged from 28 to 50, were unarmed but did not have any travel documents.

They were also carrying goods that had not gone through customs.

Officers subsequently found a total of 2,700 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes, wrapped for concealment.

The cigarettes were seized, along with the craft, which was fitted with one outboard motor.

The investigations are being handled by PCG and Singapore Customs.

Men charged for unlawful entry

The four men were charged in court on Monday (19 May) for unlawful entry into Singapore under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959.

Those convicted of this offence face up to six months’ jail and a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

PCG Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Ang Eng Seng, praised all officers involved for their “vigilance and exemplary teamwork” that made swift arrest possible.

The joint operation exemplifies the efforts to guard Singapore’s territory against threats, he said, adding:

Anyone who plays a part in such unlawful entry or departure from Singapore, such as ferrying the illegal immigrants to or from the place of arrival or departure, will face the full brunt of the law.

