More than S$460K in unpaid fines retrieved from foreign motorists entering S’pore over 3 days

Unpaid fines collected from foreign motorists during multi-agency operation

The Singapore authorities have collected more than S$460,000 in unpaid fines from foreign motorists over the course of three days.

These funds were recovered when the motorists entered the country via its land checkpoints.

Multi-agency operation conducted from 1-3 July

The resolution of these outstanding summonses was revealed in a joint statement by the Singapore Police Force, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Housing & Development Board, Land Transport Authority, National Environment Agency and Urban Redevelopment Authority on Friday (12 July).

It said they conducted a multi-agency operation from 1 to 3 July, led by the Traffic Police and supported by the other agencies.

Regular operations are conducted against foreign motorists who commit offences in Singapore and fail to settle their fines, it added.

188 foreign motorists made to resolve unpaid fines

During the operation, foreign motorists were stopped when they entered Singapore via the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

They were then directed to settle their fines for vehicular and traffic offences, the statement said.

188 foreign motorists in total were made to cough up their outstanding summonses.

Foreign motorists with unpaid fines may be denied entry

Singapore takes a “serious view” of foreign motorists who commit offences here, the statement said, adding:

All motorists are required to abide by Singapore’s laws and play their part in building a positive road safety culture.

This includes adhering to speed limits, obeying traffic signals and parking legally.

Foreign motorists are strongly advised to check if they have any outstanding fines at www.axs.com.sg and pay them via the respective agencies’ websites, customer service counters or the AXS kiosks, website or app.

Foreign motorists with outstanding fines may be denied entry into Singapore.

