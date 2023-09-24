Upper Bukit Timah Road To Close On 26 Sep After Bomb Found, All Residents Must Evacuate

Bomb Found At Condo Worksite Along Upper Bukit Timah Road, On-Site Disposal Will Be Carried Out

Though World War II ended 78 years ago, bombs from that time are still being found in Singapore.

The latest one to be found was a war relic that was uncovered at a worksite along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

In order to dispose of the bomb, part of the road will be closed on Tuesday (26 Sep).

Residents of the surrounding area have been told to evacuate their homes for at least 11 hours.

Bomb was found at Upper Bukit Timah condo worksite

In a Facebook post on Sunday (24 Sep), Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the presumed war relic was found at the construction site of the upcoming Myst condominium.

Dr Balakrishnan, who is an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, also said that it has been deemed unsafe to move the bomb relic.

Thus, a controlled detonation of the bomb will be carried out on-site on Tuesday (26 Sep), between 8am and 7pm.

Part of Upper Bukit Timah Road to be closed due to bomb

For public safety, a portion of Upper Bukit Timah Road will be closed to all traffic in both directions from 11am to 7pm on that day.

The affected section is between Petir Road and Cashew Road.

In addition, the Bukit Panjang Flyover from Woodlands Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road will also shut for the same period of time.

According to a Facebook post by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), bus services 67, 170, 176, 177, 178, 961, 963, 963e and 970 will be diverted.

However, Downtown Line train services will continue operations as normal.

Residents of 3 condos & 1 HDB block must evacuate

The affected area also includes a number of condominiums and a landed housing estate.

For their safety, all residents in these communities will have to evacuate from their homes before 8am that morning. The condos affected are:

Hazelpark Condominium The Linear Bukit 828

Besides the condos, residents of Block 154 Gangsa Road as well as landed homes in Hazelpark Terrace must also leave their residences.

Shophouses with addresses from 778 to 822 Upper Bukit Timah Road will also have to be emptied of their occupants.

They will be allowed to return home only after 7pm — that means they’ll be “homeless” for at least 11 hours.

A temporary holding area for them will be set up at Senja-Cashew Community Club.

Students and teachers from Greenridge Secondary School, which is located on Gangsa Road, will conduct home-based learning (HBL) that day, said a Singapore Police Force (SPF) statement.

Residents told to switch off electrical devices & leave windows open

According to an SPF letter to residents that was posted on Reddit, electrical services in their homes will be affected due to the bomb disposal operation.

They were advised to switch off all their electrical devices before leaving.

Residents were also told to leave their windows open and secure loose items in their houses as a precaution.

After vacating their homes, they should also stick a green strip provided to them on their front doors so the police can account for them.

The police will inform residents when they can return home via their social media pages and WhatsApp channel.

Public advised to avoid the area, parking also not allowed

As for general members of the public, SPF advised them to avoid the area on Tuesday during the bomb disposal period.

Those who happen to be in the vicinity shouldn’t be alarmed if they hear loud sounds, SPF added.

Even parking isn’t allowed, with restrictions “strictly enforced”. That means vehicles that park or cause obstruction in the area may be towed away.

Drone activities are also banned from the area while the operation is ongoing.

So for your own safety, it’s best just to stay away from that area on Tuesday.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force via 8world News on Facebook and Google Maps.