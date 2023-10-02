3 Men Arrested At Upper Cross Street Coffeeshop After Dispute Breaks Out, 3 Katanas Seized

3 Men Arrested At Upper Cross Street Coffeeshop For Alleged Possession Of Weapons

On 27 Sep, police arrested three men aged between 22 and 35 for suspected involvement in a case of possession of scheduled weapons without lawful purpose.

During a dispute the police were called to, officers also seized three katanas and a kukri as case exhibits.

If found guilty of possessing scheduled weapons, the suspects can be sentenced to up to five years in jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

Police alerted to dispute at Upper Cross Street coffeeshop

Police said in a statement that at around 4am on 27 Sep, they were alerted to a case of people armed with weapons at an unnamed coffeeshop along Upper Cross Street.

Upper Cross Street is home to several housing restaurants and shops.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that two groups of men were having a dispute at the said coffeeshop,” police said.

According to the police, one of the groups consisting of three men left the scene, but then returned while allegedly armed with weapons.

They proceeded to confront the other group.

With the aid of police camera images and ground enquiries, officers from the Central Police Division established the identities of the three men and arrested them the same day.

3 men arrested, 3 katanas & kukri seized

After the arrests, three katanas and a kukri were seized as case exhibits.

Police released an image of the seized weapons, consisting of three katana of varying lengths and a kukri.

“The three men will be charged in court on 29 September 2023 with possession of a scheduled weapon under Section 7(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958,” police added.

The offence carries a prison term not exceeding five years and caning with not less than six strokes.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.