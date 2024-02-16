‘Stores you actually wanna go in’: US tourist praises Plaza Singapura for range of shops

US tourist commends range of shopping choices at Plaza Singapura

When it comes to malls in Singapore, shoppers are often spoilt for choice.

Some places, however, do seem to offer a better range of options compared to others.

At least, that was what one tourist from the United States (US) claimed about Plaza Singapura after taking her family there recently.

@harperfamilytravel We visited the Singapura Plaza in Singapore and it was a great way to spend the day letting the kids spend their Christmas money from the grandparents! A lot of the malls we’ve gone in are not “regular people” malls they are “fancy people” malls 🤣🤣 We loved this mall because it had a lot of kid friendly, casual places to shop. We’re much more interested in orange juice, karaoke, toys, and kids activities than we are designer clothes and expensive restaurants! #fulltimetravel #travelwithkids ♬ Beautiful Asia – Dody ROXXX

She took to TikTok to recount her experience, praising the mall for its kid-friendliness, among other things.

US tourist praises Plaza Singapura

Posting to TikTok, Amber Harper aka @harperfamilytravel shared her experience visiting Plaza Singapura with her family.

She shared that they had visited numerous malls in Thailand and Malaysia before coming to Singapore.

However, Plaza Singapura was the first mall that was unanimously liked by her entire family.

Most malls, she said, have high-end luxury stores that shoppers don’t typically frequent, like Gucci and Dior.

This isn’t the case for Plaza Singapura, though.

“A lot of the malls we’ve gone in are not ‘regular people’ malls, they are ‘fancy people’ malls,” Amber wrote in the caption.

“We loved this mall because it had a lot of kid-friendly, casual places to shop.”

She went on to note:

This mall actually has stores that you actually wanna go in.

Among the facilities that appealed to her family was K.STAR, a themed karaoke bar.

Amber also mentioned iJooz, a vending machine offering freshly squeezed orange juice.

The purpose of their visit, Amber added, was for her children to spend the money they received from their grandparents for Christmas.

Ultimately, they were able to find the items they were looking for, such as a pair of headphones and Pokémon merchandise.

Netizens recommend similar malls in Singapore

The TikTok video soon gained lots of attention from Singaporeans, with many agreeing that the mall was among their favourites.

Some also recommended other malls for a similar shopping experience.

For instance, one user suggested VivoCity and Suntec City.

Another netizen brought up Mustafa Centre, highlighting its affordable prices.

In addition, others said that Funan would offer a similarly positive shopping experience.

Malls in the west like Jem and IMM would serve as worthwhile options as well, they noted.

Featured image adapted from @harperfamilytravel on TikTok.