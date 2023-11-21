MUJI Plaza Singapura Reopens 22 Nov With HDB Show Flat, Coffee Station & Under S$10 Products

Revamped MUJI At Plaza Singapura Is Largest Global Flagship Store In Southeast Asia

Japanese retailer MUJI is reopening its Plaza Singapura outlet tomorrow (22 Nov).

The revamped flagship store is double its original size at 38,400 square feet and will be the largest global flagship store in Southeast Asia.

Shoppers can look forward to a wide variety of products as well as an HDB show flat under MUJI Renovation.

In addition, there will be a new range of ‘Everyday Good Price’ products, all of which cost under S$10.

Last but not least, there will be ‘Refresh Zones’ for a shopping break, alongside a coffee station and water point.

MUJI Plaza Singapura reopens with HDB show flat

MUJI Singapore announced the reopening of its flagship store at Plaza Singapura via a press release on Tuesday (21 Nov).

On Wednesday (22 Nov), it will open as the largest flagship store in Southeast Asia at 38,400 square feet, featuring over 15 departments within.

Taking a stroll through the outlet, you might be surprised to suddenly find yourself in a sleek four-room flat.

MUJI Renovation, one of the departments, features an HDB show flat boasting the brand’s signature minimalist aesthetics.

It promises efficient space designing, storage planning, flexibility, and long-term usage, among others.

If you’re in the midst of planning a BTO reno, this would be the perfect place to get some inspiration and, of course, to shop.

MUJI daily essentials under S$10

MUJI may have a reputation for having higher prices compared to other similar retailers.

However, shoppers will be happy to learn about a new dedicated section named ‘Everyday Good Price’.

The section features a variety of products, including cooking and cleaning tools, stationery, and beauty items.

All these “sustainable living essentials” have a very reasonable price tag of just S$10.

Furthermore, the store includes several spaces dubbed ‘Refresh Zones’.

These include places to sit and rest amongst lush indoor greenery — all real plants, by the way.

Great for those who need to rest their bones after a jaunt through the massive space.

Additionally, one can find a self-serve coffee station and water point next to the show flat for the energy to keep browsing.

Hungry patrons who need a bigger meal can head to the reopened Café&Meal MUJI, now with an expanded capacity of 94 seats.

Exclusive discounts from 22 to 26 Nov

Another permanent feature at the Plaza Singapura store is the MUJI Community Market.

The market is intended to showcase unique products from lesser-known Japanese regions.

For a limited time from the store launch, the Community Market will also present items from the Ehime prefecture.

These include sake, tea, and Japanese crafts items.

Finally, as part of the grand reopening, MUJI Plaza Singapura will hold exclusive discounts for five days from 22 to 26 Nov.

The promos include Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals for items like canvas bags or 20% discounts on selected products.

Those interested can find more details at the MUJI website.

The store will open to the public at 1pm on 22 Nov, but its usual business hours will be 10am to 10pm.

Customers can find the MUJI outlet on the very first floor of Plaza Singapura.

