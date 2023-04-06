MUJI Opens 11th S’pore Outlet At Tanjong Pagar With 7-Day Sale On Home & Lifestyle Goods

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

MUJI Celebrates Opening At 100 AM Mall With Discounts On Furniture & Homeware

Those working in the Tanjong Pagar area have a new place to do their lunchtime shopping for all their home and office needs.

Japanese lifestyle brand MUJI has opened its newest Singapore outlet at 100 AM, joining all the other beloved brands from the Land of the Rising Sun in the mall.

To celebrate the launch and MUJI’s 20th year in Singapore, there is a seven-day opening special at the store with big discounts on clothing, furniture, and other household and lifestyle items.

Shoppers can also receive free gifts or more deals with purchases, making this an ideal time to shop there.

MUJI 100 AM has over 1,000 sqm of retail space

Occupying nearly half of the fourth-floor space at 100 AM, the latest MUJI branch boasts a sprawling retail space of 1,050 sqm.

Stepping in, you’ll immediately be greeted by its signature zen interior and shelves upon shelves of neatly arranged products.

The urge to shop till you drop will be very strong, even if you have to rush back to the office in just a bit.

Given the store’s strategic location, the items in the 100 AM outlet are specially curated to cater to working professionals in the area, as well as tourists.

However, as long as you’re in the market for new clothing or household stuff, this place is for you.

Discounts on furniture, clothing & more

As it happens, this month marks the 20th anniversary of MUJI’s presence in the Lion City.

Naturally, a birthday calls for gifts, but customers will be the ones who get to enjoy all sorts of goodies and benefits.

From now till 12 Apr, there will be opening specials on a wide range of items to help you get more bang for your buck.

MUJI’s aroma diffusers, which make a room smell like a luxurious spa with the relaxing scent of essential oils, are some of their most popular products.

During the promotional period, you can snag a large one at S$100. That’s S$39 off the usual price.

Speaking of relaxing, if the thought of sinking into a plush bean bag at the end of a long day sounds like heaven to you, you’ll be glad to know that there are two Beads Sofa sets going at slashed rates.

The larger version, which comes with a grey cover, retails at S$100 (U.P. S$189), while the smaller one now costs just S$59 (U.P. S$149).

While technology has advanced by leaps and bounds, there’s something incomparably charming and nostalgic about old-school gadgets.

MUJI’s Wall Mounted CD Player is perfect for those who still insist on purchasing physical albums instead of subscribing to a music streaming service.

You can buy one for S$100 — S$99 off its usual price — till 12 Apr.

Here are other exciting promotions to look out for:

30% off selected items from the MUJI Walker series

2-Way Sachoche bag — S$10 (U.P. S$14.90)

Men’s Chino/Water Repellent Cargo Short Pants — S$19.90 (U.P. S$29.90)

Ladies’ Lyocell Short Pants — S$19.90 (U.P. S$29.90)

Gel Ink Ballpoint Pens — 10 for S$10 (U.P. S$14)

Aluminium Can Drink 375ml Tea Series — 2 for S$2 (U.P. S$3.80)

Freebies & purchase-with-purchase deals

The opening specials don’t end there.

Spending a minimum of S$60 on a single receipt at MUJI 100 AM entitles you to lower prices on these three useful items.

The addictively squishy Soft Multi Cushion, which you can get at S$20 (U.P. S$46), will make any surface feel like a soft, fluffy cloud.

To keep cool on hot days without worrying about racking up sky-high aircon bills, use this small but powerful Rechargeable Compact Handheld Fan instead, which you can get at S$10 (U.P. S$19).

Last but not least, this Wooden Tray Stand (S$50, U.P. S$99) can be placed right next to the sofa and functions as a dinner table or mini work desk for WFH days.

Do note that the special prices are all limited to a certain number of items and are only available while stocks last, so be sure to act fast.

Fret not if what you’re looking for isn’t on the list of deals.

Sign up as a MUJI passport user, and you get 10% off all regular-priced items at 100 AM till 12 Apr, so this is the best time to load up your cart.

Café&Meal MUJI serves up healthy food

The CBD crowd would also be pleased to know they have a new makan spot for their lunch breaks.

After you’re done shopping, take a breather and refuel at Café&Meal MUJI, which serves simple but healthy and delicious dishes.

Tuck into a yummy Deli Set surrounded by the warm, woody interior within the 230 sqm dining space.

And yes, there’s a promotion here too: patrons get 10% off selected Deli Set meal purchases at 100 AM till 12 Apr. Bon appétit!

Check out the latest MUJI outlet

The opening of another outlet highlights how well-loved MUJI remains in Singapore, even after two decades.

Getting to score its high-quality products at a discount is not something to be missed, so get your wallet ready and plan a trip there ASAP:



MUJI 100 AM

Address: 100 Tras Street #04-04 – #04-08, Singapore 079027

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Tanjong Pagar

For more information and to see more products, visit MUJI’s official website.

