CAFÉ&MEAL MUJI Cafe At Jewel Changi Airport’s Last Day Is On 25 Oct

Jewel Changi Airport opened with much fanfare in 2019, as Changi Airport Group looked to consolidate its status as the world’s best airport.

Then Covid-19 hit. Air traffic drastically fell, and the ‘Circuit Breaker’ did a number on F&B businesses.

The whammies from this mean that CAFÉ&MEAL MUJI’s last day at Jewel Changi Airport will be Sunday (25 Oct), according to an email to customers.

Those looking to partake in some simple, minimalistic food can do so at either Plaza Singapura or Raffles City.

MUJI Jewel Changi Airport remains open, however, so that’s a silver lining there.

According to the email, CAFÉ&MEAL MUJI at Jewel Changi Airport will take its last bow on 25 Oct.

These are the details of its last opening day:

Opening hours: 12-9pm

Last order: 8.30pm

It’s a Sunday, so this weekend is the last chance you’ll get to visit before it closes.

Meanwhile, you can still get all your minimalist clothes and pens from Jewel Changi Airport — that’s still open.

Visit 2 other MUJI café branches

As you’ve probably figured out from the pictures, the cafe is as much as place of relaxation as it is for satiating one’s appetite.

But if you do need a new place to chill, you can head to the other 2 branches, which are both located centrally.

CAFÉ&MEAL MUJI Plaza Singapura

Address: 68 Orchard Road #01-10 to 17, Plaza Singapura, MUJI Plaza, 238839

Opening hours: 10am-10pm (last order 9.15pm)

Nearest MRT station: Dhoby Ghaut

CAFÉ&MEAL MUJI Raffles City

Address: 252 North Bridge Rd, #02-20/22 Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103

Opening hours: 10am-10pm (last order 9.15pm)

Nearest MRT station: Dhoby Ghaut

And so it goes.

