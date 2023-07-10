Cyclist Hit By Van At Hougang Zebra Crossing, Driver Reportedly Didn’t Pay Attention To Right Side

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Cyclist Collides With Van At Hougang Zebra Crossing

It is always a good idea for drivers to check both sides for oncoming pedestrians when approaching a zebra crossing.

This was highlighted in a recent accident in Hougang where a van collided with a cyclist at a junction.

Fortunately, passers-by were around to check on the cyclist, who seemed fine afterwards.

Footage of the accident surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Monday (10 July).

Van hits cyclist at zebra crossing

According to the post, the incident happened on 26 June, around 5.17pm. It took place at the zebra crossing along the junction of Lor Ah Soo and Hougang Avenue 3.

The video was a car surveillance camera footage from a vehicle behind the van. It shows the cyclist riding straight into the van at the zebra crossing.

The cyclist fell over as the van stopped abruptly.

Passers-by come to cyclist’s aid

The driver of the van then quickly emerged to check on the cyclist, who was on the ground next to the vehicle.

The driver then helped to pick up the bicycle and pushed it to the side of the road. Then, he picked up the cyclist’s items as the driver and passenger of the camcar approached to render assistance.

They could be seen talking to the cyclist and checking on her condition. A few other passers-by in the vicinity came over to help as well.

The camcar driver and the van driver then helped her up and supported her as she walked over to the kerb.

Van apparently did not notice cyclist, wasn’t paying attention to right side

She sat down next to the road to gather her bearings. Momentarily, she stood up to take a photo of the van before sitting back down on the kerb.

Thankfully, she seems not to have been seriously injured in the collision.

When the camcar driver returned to his vehicle, he explained that the van driver did not notice the cyclist approaching.

The van driver was reportedly paying attention to the left side of his vehicle when he reached the zebra crossing.

This is a good reminder for all drivers to take note of both sides and be wary of blind spots when on the roads. You never know what is coming, so it is better to be safe than sorry.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.