Car Toppled & Ablaze In Accident On SLE Towards BKE, 1 Conveyed To Hospital

Accident On SLE Towards BKE Sends 1 To Hospital

An accident along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Sunday (9 July) resulted in a fire and a toppled car.

Videos of the crash circulated on social media shortly after. They showed smoke billowing out from the vehicle as debris littered the ground of the highway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed one person to the hospital.

Car seen toppled & smoking after accident on SLE towards BKE

The accident took place on the night of Sunday (9 July).

A video of the aftermath surfaced on Facebook shortly after it had occurred.

It showed a car on its side. Smoke was billowing out from the vehicle, and ember flashes emanated from the same spot, indicating a fire underneath the wreckage.

Debris littered the ground of the highway as passers-by stood around the toppled car at a distance.

The hedges lining the road shoulder were also in disarray. This shows that the car may have hit them during the crash.

The post’s caption states that the accident occurred along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards SLE near Seletar. No other information was made clear in the video or post.

1 person conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

However, in a statement to MS News, the SCDF clarified that it was actually along SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) before the Lentor Avenue exit.

They received reports of the road traffic accident at around 9.40pm on 9 July.

Subsequently, the SCDF conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The current condition of the person in hospital is unknown. It is also unclear whether anyone else was affected by the crash.

