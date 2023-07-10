Worker Hit By Lorry While Crossing PIE To Help With Nighttime Construction, Sent To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lorry Knocks Down Construction Worker On PIE

Accidents can happen in a split second in the middle of a busy expressway. In some cases, they may even lead to casualties that may have been avoidable.

Recently, footage emerged of a worker running across the PIE to where his colleagues were working on some road construction.

A vehicle then collided with him at full speed.

Lorry slams into construction worker on PIE

Footage of the incident was posted to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, with the OP stating that it occurred on the PIE at around 11.29pm on 2 July.

The video starts by showing several workers operating on some construction in the centre of the expressway, which has five lanes.

While they have cordoned off the area with a line of cones, the situation still seems precarious, with numerous vehicles speeding past them.

A worker is also seen standing by the side of the rightmost lane, waiting for the coast to be clear.

He then attempts to dash across the road.

However, a lorry collides with him at full speed, knocking him down.

His colleagues immediately rush to the scene while another worker calls for approaching motorists to slow down and stop, at which point the video ends.

SCDF transports worker to hospital

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received an alert regarding a road traffic accident at about 11.35pm on 2 July.

It occurred along PIE towards Changi near Eng Neo Avenue exit.

Upon their arrival, SCDF conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

As of yet, the severity of the worker’s injuries remains unclear.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing, 8world News reports.

