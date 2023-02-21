Man In M’sia Wears Handcuffs & Holds Gun In Viral Video, Arrested By Police

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysia Police Arrest Man Who Filmed Himself With Handcuffs & Gun

A video of a man in Malaysia wearing a pair of handcuffs and holding a gun has emerged online.

The footage went viral on social media, where viewers commented on its absurd nature.

The police have since arrested the man and are remanding him for four days following the incident.

Man films himself wearing handcuffs & holding gun

On Monday (20 Feb), Assistant Police Commissioner Noor Dellhan Yahaya issued a statement confirming that the Dang Wangi area police received a report on 17 Feb regarding a video circulating online.

Now deleted, the video has emerged on YouTube, showing a man wearing handcuffs on his wrists.

The camera then panned to show the man’s blurred-out face as he raised his hands to show off the cuffs.

In his right hand was a gun which he also held up during the short five-second clip.

Arrest made after conducting investigation

Berita Harian reports that the video had gone viral, with many questioning how someone could have gained access to a weapon like the one in the footage.

A few viewers claimed that the gun and handcuffs in question belonged to the police.

After receiving the report at 6.15pm on 17 Feb, Mr Noor Dellhan said police launched an investigation to identify the owner of the gun and the handcuffs.

They were then able to arrest the man at 1.05am on 18 Feb. During the arrest, police seized a mobile phone and a branded watch.

The man was remanded for four days from 18 to 21 Feb to assist the police with investigations.

Now that the investigations are complete, officers will refer the case to the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

The police took the opportunity to advise the public against engaging in any illegal activity. Should such incidents arise, they will not hesitate to take action according to the law.

Featured image adapted from cpnews 161 on YouTube.