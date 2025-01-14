M’sian man offers ‘villain for hire’ service to help you act like a hero in front of your partner

Malaysian man offers ‘villain for hire’ service to help you look like a macho hero

A man in Malaysia is turning heads with a one-of-a-kind service designed to help clients impress their partners by playing the role of a villain.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (8 Jan), Shazali Sulaiman, who goes by the name Pesakit Sifar Cacar Monyek online, introduced his “Villain for Hire” service, aimed at those who feel their partners view them as “weak”.

“Tired of your partner thinking you’re weak? For a reasonable fee, I’ll help you prove them wrong,” wrote Mr Shazali, adding a photo of himself posing with an unlit cigarette for dramatic effect.

“Just tell me the time and place, and I’ll show up to ‘disturb’ your partner, giving you the chance to step in as the hero and take me down.”

Based in Ipoh, Perak, Mr Shazali charges RM100 (S$30) for his basic service on weekdays and RM150 (S$45) on weekends.

Additional fees apply for clients outside the city, depending on travel distance.

Man offers service to help you become a hero

Speaking to SAYS, the 28-year-old explained that his service is available to both men and women, and he’s already fulfilled a few requests from friends and family.

Mr Shazali shared that his fierce appearance often prompted comments, which led him to turn the idea into a business to earn some extra income.

He recalled a recent scenario where a boyfriend hired him for a staged confrontation at a shopping mall.

“The couple went to the mall, and the boyfriend left for the toilet. I pretended to bother the girlfriend until the boyfriend returned and acted like a hero by confronting me,” he said.

“It’s all acting, like WWE,” he added. “No one gets hurt, and I’m the one who ‘loses’.”

Interestingly, Mr Shazali has also received a request from a woman who asked him to flirt with her to make her husband jealous.

To maintain authenticity, he told SAYS that he avoids taking photos of himself during these staged encounters, stressing that it’s not meant to be a prank.

Netizens amused by unique service

The post has since attracted over 700 comments and more than 700 shares, with many amused by Mr Shazali’s one-of-a-kind service.

Many netizens even expressed interest in hiring him.

Others expressed admiration at his “hustle mindset”.

Those interested in his services can contact him via his Facebook profile.

Also read: S’pore TikToker Offers CNY Boyfriend Rental Service, Will Drive You Around & Take OOTDs