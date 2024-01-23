VivoCity Now Has Prayer Rooms With Ablution Areas For Muslim Shoppers

VivoCity Has Prayer Rooms For Muslim Shoppers On Level 2

For some Muslim shoppers, finding a space to pray while out and about can be difficult. But if you’re visiting VivoCity anytime soon, you’d be glad to know that the mall now has musollahs or prayer rooms.

In addition to the prayer rooms, there are separate wudhu (ablution areas) for males and females.

The new prayer room is located at VivoCity Level 2, Lobby Q, next to Everbest. The operating hours are 12pm to 10pm daily.

ViVoCity prayer space has separate rooms for males & females

In a TikTok video of the VivoCity prayer space by @deen.dunya.sg, the brand shared that there are dedicated areas for males and females.

Specifically, the men’s prayer room is located outside by a door. Meanwhile, ladies can access the female prayer room by going through the aforementioned door.

The space includes a dedicated wudhu or ablution area for both males and females, where they can conduct their ritual washing in comfort.

The brand highlighted that the musollah is a shared space that can “fit three people at a time”.

All necessities prepared

Deen Dunya further shared that the female prayer room has all the prayer essentials including garments and prayer mats.

Moreover, there were also prayer rugs laid on the ground, offering users a clean and dedicated space to conduct their prayers.

According to Deen Dunya, here’s how you can locate the prayer rooms at VivoCity:

Go to Level 2 and find Lobby Q Walk straight until you see the Everbest store Find the sign pointing to the toilets and indicating a person praying and turn in there Go all the way to the end past the toilets and find the door that says ‘Prayer Room’

Positive response from Muslim shoppers

In another TikTok video showing the prayer rooms at VivoCity, content creator Sujimy Mohamad and his daughter shared their experience using the new facilities for the first time.

@sujimy I am encouraging more shopping malls in Singapore to have a prayer room like the one in Vivocity #singapore #fyp ♬ original sound – sujimy

His daughter reflected on how the space was “so spacious” and she felt “very comfortable to pray there”.

In addition, Sujimy praised VivoCity’s management and those who had suggested the addition of a prayer room in the mall. Towards the end of the video, he encouraged all malls in Singapore to include prayer rooms in their establishments.

“You know why? Then we can spend so much time shopping and we don’t have to rush,” Sujimy quipped.

MS News has reached out to Deen Dunya and Sujimy for comments.

At present, there are several other malls in Singapore which also offer prayer rooms for Muslim shoppers, such as Lucky Plaza and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

