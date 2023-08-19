Causeway Point Provides Prayer Rooms For Public Use, Mall Receives Praise For Thoughtfulness

Causeway Point Has Prayer Rooms On Level 5 For Muslim Shoppers

Prayer rooms in public places have increasingly become a norm in Singapore, but when establishments make the effort to provide them, the public is very much appreciative.

Such was the case at Causeway Point, which revealed its new prayer rooms recently.

The mall’s Facebook post about the facilities went viral, with many users expressing their thanks in the comments.

New prayer rooms at Causeway Point mall

In a Facebook post on Friday (18 Aug), Causeway Point announced the opening of their new Muslim prayer rooms or surau.

According to the mall, the rooms are on level 5. Visitors can access them via the corridor next to Dian Xiao Er, which occupies unit #05-11.

Here’s a video guide courtesy of Ms Nora Syahz to help you navigate your way there:

Mall receives praise for efforts

Responding to the post, many Facebook users praised the mall for their efforts, going the extra mile to set aside space for Muslim customers to pray.

One visitor who claimed to have tried to use the rooms before shared that signs on the doors state that they’re open from 11am to 10pm daily. However, when they went there at 1.30pm on a Saturday, they allegedly couldn’t enter.

The visitor thus urged the management to ensure that the rooms are open during the stated hours so everyone can use them with ease.

If you happen to be in the area and need a convenient prayer space, you can simply drop by the mall. Here’s how to get there:



Causeway Point

Address: 1 Woodlands Square, Singapore 738099

Nearest MRT station: Woodlands

Kudos to the mall for being inclusive

Causeway Point stated in their Facebook caption that they hope to provide a “safer and more inclusive environment” for shoppers and they’ve clearly succeeded.

Here’s hoping many people can benefit from the new amenities.

Featured image adapted from Causeway Point, Singapore on Facebook and Facebook.