Waitress In Japan Makes Cocktail With Her Own Blood At Customers’ Request, Gets Fired

Japanese Waitress Fired For Adding Her Own Blood To Customer’s Cocktail

In the service industry, “the customer is always right” is an adage that gets thrown around all the time. This is especially so when service workers face strange or even unreasonable requests from the people they are serving.

However, what happens when a customer’s request crosses into unsafe territory?

In a curious case that occurred in Japan, a customer reportedly requested their waitress to put her blood into a cocktail.

The most bewildering thing is, the waitress did exactly that.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident happened at the Mondaiji Con Café Daku in Hokkaido on 2 Apr.

Waitress makes cocktail with her own blood at café that hires ‘problematic’ staff

The café’s name loosely translates to ‘Problem Child Dark Café’.

Apparently, it is a concept café that hires, well, ‘problematic’ girls wearing gothic apparel and make-up.

The ‘problems’ allegedly do not stop there.

Japanese news outlet FLASH reported that the café faces actual issues with its staff, such as them being absent for no reason and being uncontactable.

One of the ‘problematic’ waitresses supposedly mixed her own blood into a customer’s cocktail at their request, per ST.

However, the specifics of this incident have not been made clear.

Café apologises for incident

Mondaiji Con Café Daku later took to Twitter to address the incident.

The establishment’s management apologised for what happened and condemned the waitress’s actions, saying they were “absolutely unacceptable”.

The café also halted operations for a day to replace its drinking glasses following the bizarre occurrence.

Doctor warns of the dangers of ingesting blood

A doctor in Japan told FLASH that the waitress’s alleged actions were “extremely dangerous”.

He warned of the consequences of ingesting someone else’s blood, especially if there are wounds in the mouth.

These include blood-borne diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and syphilis.

Even medical professionals handle blood very cautiously, noted the doctor.

One example he cited was doctors and nurses wearing eye guards during operations to prevent the patient’s blood from splattering into their eyes.

He urged the waitress and patrons who drank the cocktails mixed with her blood to take a blood test as soon as possible to detect potentially infectious viruses.

“Depending on the test, we will follow up,” he added.

“In some cases, we will administer vaccinations and medicines that can combat the virus. In any case, this kind of thing must never be done.”

