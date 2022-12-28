Customer Requests Tons Of Milo Powder In GrabFood Note, JB Restaurant Adds It To Chicken Rice

GrabFood Note From Customer Asks For Tons Of Milo Powder, Restaurant Obliges & Adds It To Chicken Rice

Christmas is a time of getting together with friends and family for many, but not everyone has the opportunity to do so.

So for one customer on Christmas Eve, they decided they’d leave a note on his GrabFood order asking for lots and lots of Milo powder as they were feeling down.

The restaurant was only too happy to oblige, except since the note was left on the chicken rice, the result was perhaps different from what the customer was expecting.

The result left netizens in stitches and they said the customer technically did get what they asked for, except the powder was on their chicken rice instead.

Restaurant ‘fulfils’ customer’s GrabFood request for more milo powder by adding it to their chicken rice

The order and result were posted by KBH chicken rice restaurant in Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru on Facebook.

Captioned in Mandarin on the post was, “This customer’s request… we’ve done our best to fulfil it.”

The request on the note reads as follows:

My family didn’t contact me on Christmas Day, and I’m feeling really sad. I’m a huge fan of copious amounts of Milo powder, could you please add more Milo powder for me? Add powder until the world is destroyed, add it to the point you question yourself, add it to the point both of us start to doubt our sanity, but please don’t add too much to the point where your boss fires you, thank you.

But the note was left on the chicken rice instead of the Milo dinosaur order, so the restaurant decided to play a little prank and took the note literally.

A picture of the order shows the Milo dinosaur next to a takeaway box of roasted chicken rice.

But you’d be hard-pressed to spot any chicken as it had been literally buried in a mountain of Milo powder.

On the container was also a note with ‘Merry Christmas’ and a drawn Santa on it.

While our dear customer got their wish, we wonder if this Santa isn’t actually Satan in disguise.

Order leaves netizens tickled

The chicken rice topped with Milo powder, or nasi ayam milo, brought plenty of laughs in the comments and shares.

We aren’t sure if the customer did receive their order. One comment said that if they did, they’d definitely be questioning their entire existence now.

Another comment said he’s lucky not to have left a note asking for chicken liver, eggs, and extra meat in the Milo Dinosaur section. We certainly don’t want to imagine such a scenario.

Meme originated in Taiwan

The scenario resembles an incident in Taiwan where someone asked for extra olives on their pizza because they were feeling down, down to the request not to add too much.

The only difference is that this customer said their family did not contact them on their birthday.

All we can say is this: be careful what you wish for, and make sure you ask for extra orders in the right section.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.