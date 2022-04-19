Wang Lei Ups Reward To S$127K As M’sian Girl Remains Missing After Nearly 2 Weeks

Wang Lei Offers Newly Increased Reward Of S$127K To Find Missing Malaysian Girl

A few days of not hearing from a family member is worrying enough, let alone when it’s been two weeks.

Unfortunately, that is the reality for the family of Chia Min Yong, a 22-year old Malaysian girl who’s been missing since 5 Apr.

Upon hearing about the case, Singaporean getai star Wang Lei took to Facebook on 9 Apr to seek help from his 1.3 million followers in hopes of locating the girl.

Initially, he and Chia’s father’s employer offered a joint reward of S$48,000 (RM150,000). Now, a week later, Wang Lei has pledged to up the reward to S$127,000 (RM400,000).

Wang Lei posted about increased reward on Facebook

On Sunday (17 Apr), Wang Lei penned a Facebook post to bring attention to the case again.

He shared that Chia has been missing for more than a week now. As a result, her parents have been crying every day, which is why he hopes they can find her soon.

He went on to announce that the reward has been upped to S$127,000 (RM400,000). He also urged his followers to DM him if they have any information.

Girl went missing after sending text message to mother

Chia’s case was first brought to light on Facebook community page MySelangor.

She had allegedly sent a lengthy text message to her mother on 5 Apr, detailing the struggles she faced over the past few months.

Chia, an insurance agent, apparently said that work hasn’t been going well and that she hasn’t had enough money for food for three months.

However, she really wanted to take care of her parents and apologised for leaving home to pursue a new job elsewhere.

She also mentioned that she would call her mother once she has settled down in her new place, but before that, she would turn off her phone.

In an interview with China Press, Chia’s boyfriend said she had been under immense pressure at work and that she had not been paid in two months. Hence, she might have made an impulsive decision.

Text message does not line up with evidence

As Chia was uncontactable, her family filed a missing person report.

Even though the text message suggests that Chia had found a job in another country, her family suspects something is amiss.

Police found no evidence of her leaving the country, although her passport is indeed missing.

Her mother added that when she last saw her daughter on 5 Apr, Chia claimed she was leaving to meet a client and had driven her mother’s car.

However, police found the abandoned vehicle in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur at midnight on 6 Apr.

Chia’s boyfriend also told China Press that a tracking app on her phone shows that her location remained at the same spot from the time she fell off the grid at 7pm on 5 Apr, until 12am when he got off work.

May Chia be reunited with her family soon

Now that the reward is even higher, we hope this will encourage more people to help find Chia.

Kudos to Wang Lei for using his platform and wide reach to shine a spotlight on her disappearance.

If you or anyone else you know has information that may lead to Chia’s whereabouts, you may contact Lucas or Winnie via the phone numbers listed here.

