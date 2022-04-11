Wang Lei Offers Reward For Safe Return Of Missing Malaysian Girl

One of a parent’s biggest nightmares is when their child gets hurt or goes missing.

Unfortunately, this nightmare came true for one Malaysian couple when their daughter disappeared last week.

Source

The father’s employer and Singaporean singer-actor Wang Lei are now offering a joint reward of S$48,500 (RM150,000) for the girl’s safe return.

Wang Lei added that if the girl wants a job, she can come to Singapore and work for him.

The star’s generosity has earned him praise from netizens.

22-year-old insurance agent missing since 5 Apr

Chia Min Yong, a 22-year-old insurance agent from Selangor, was declared missing on 5 Apr, reports China Press. The incident was brought to light on the MySelangor Facebook page and went viral with over 12,000 shares.

Source

According to China Press, Chia had purportedly gone out to meet a client on the day she went missing. When she did not return after some time, her family called the police.

Her family then discovered that her passport, which her mother usually keeps, was gone. They now fear Chia may have fallen victim to an overseas job scam.

Strangely, she did not take her belongings with her, not even a suitcase and clothes. She also did not quit her insurance job, so her family believes she did not run away from home.

Before Chia went missing, she allegedly texted her family and boyfriend, informing them that she was going to Johor to apply for a job with a basic salary of S$2,600 (RM8,000). However, they are unsure if she was really the one who sent the message.

While police were able to find her car, Chia’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

Wang Lei offers a S$48.5K reward for her return

The case eventually caught the attention of Singaporean getai star Wang Lei.

On 9 Apr, Wang took to Facebook to share an impassioned plea urging netizens to help find Chia.

He promised S$3,200 (RM10,000) to anyone who can track her down. This is in addition to the S$32,300 (RM100,000) that Chia’s father’s boss is offering.

If Chia is being held hostage and is released, Wang will give her kidnappers S$16,200 (RM50,000). This brings the reward total up to S$48,500 (RM150,000).

Wang also invited Chia to come to Singapore and work for him as his assistant or as a customer service officer at his company in Penang if she’s unable to find a job.

He then revealed that Chia is a friend of a friend’s daughter. While he doesn’t know the family personally, Wang, who has a daughter himself, still felt compelled to help.

Wang’s appeal has moved netizens, who praised him for his generosity and compassion.

Hope Chia returns home safe & sound

It can be terrifying and stressful when a loved one goes missing.

Fortunately for Chia and her family, they have kind folks like Wang on their side to draw more awareness to the situation.

Those with more information on Chia’s whereabouts can contact Lucas and Minnie via the contact numbers listed in the Facebook post here.

We hope that wherever Chia is, she is unharmed and that she will be able to get in touch with her family soon.

Featured image adapted from MySelangor on Facebook & Wang Lei on Facebook.