Wanted Man Subdued By 2 Police Officers In Bukit Batok, Arrested For Assault & Drug Charges

Wanted Man Subdued By 2 Police Officers & Bystander In Bukit Batok

On Monday (7 Aug), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrested a blond man for drug-related charges and assaulting a police officer.

The 29-year-old suspect resisted arrest and got into a fight with two police officers at a walkway in Bukit Batok West.

The officers subdued him with the help of a bystander.

The man was wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), reported Shin Min Daily News.

Police officers and a bystander subdued the wanted man

A TikTok user, @gt97106, posted a video on Tuesday (8 Aug).

It looks like they’re taking the video from a car.

The video begins with a a blonde-haired suspect struggling on top of a male police officer. A female police officer attempts to pull him off.

A helpful bystander in black steps in and assists the officers by pulling at the assaulter from his back.

The combined efforts of the bystander and the female officer manage to pull the blond man off the other officer.

As the male officer climbs to his feet, the blond man attempts to strike him.

The OP pans the camera to the left to show an empty police car, presumably belonging to the two officers.

As the OP shifts position, the two officers and the black-shirted bystander appear to have managed to restrain the blond man on the ground.

The suspect attempts to break free with a fast burst of movement. He manages to get up to his knees.

The officers and the bystander eventually successfully overwhelm the suspect.

After that, the male officer attempts to handcuff the blond man.

Suspect wanted by the CNB

The fight occurred at a sheltered roundabout connecting Blocks 467A, 467B, and 468B in Bukit Batok West.

According to Shin Min, the officers were on patrol when they encountered the 29-year-old blond man. The police officers found that the man was wanted by the CNB and attempted to arrest him.

The man resisted arrest and fought back but was subdued by the two officers and the black-shirted bystander. The OP wrote in the video’s captions that backup officers eventually arrived to take the blond man into custody.

The SPF arrested the man for drug-related offences, as well as for voluntarily causing hurt and obstructing public servants.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @gt97106 on TikTok.