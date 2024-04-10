Customer not told in advance that KKH wanton mee stall had no char siew, offered voucher

Wanton mee stall doesn’t tell customer they ran out of char siew until he paid & received order

Many Singaporeans would agree that our version of wanton mee is simply not complete without char siew, or barbecued pork.

That’s why a customer was unhappy that the food court stall didn’t tell him it had run out of char siew till after he received his order.

Koufu, the management of the food court, has apologised and offered him a S$10 voucher.

Man visited food court in KKH on 12 March

The “wanton mee without char siew” incident was related by netizen Toni Tan in a post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook page.

He said he visited the Koufu food court in KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) at 10.10am on 12 March.

There, he ordered from the Old Airport Rd Wanton Noodle stall inside the food court.

Customer found wanton mee had no char siew only after getting it

After Mr Tan received his order, however, he found that his wanton mee had no char siew in it.

When he asked the female stall assistant, she allegedly told him that they had no char siew that day and walked away.

From a photo he shared of the stall, images of the wanton mee served there indicate that it’s supposed to include char siew.

The customer took issue with her attitude and service, saying she should have told him that they had no char siew when he ordered the wanton mee.

If she had done so, he would have changed his order to something else, he said.

Customer initially offered a complimentary meal

Unwilling to let this slide, Mr Tan emailed a complaint to Koufu.

Subsequently, the company offered him a complimentary meal at the same stall in KKH, but he had to inform them one working day in advance so they would have time to make arrangements, he said.

He thus told them that he didn’t want to travel back to KKH for the complimentary meal as his transport costs would be more than the cost of the meal.

Also, he didn’t understand why he needed to inform them one day in advance.

Customer offered S$10 voucher

In response, Koufu offered him an alternative: a S$10 Koufu voucher that can be used at any of their food courts.

He told them that he wanted to collect the voucher from the food court in White Sands mall in Pasir Ris.

However, he claimed that he hadn’t received it yet, though he was told that he would be informed when it reached White Sands.

Koufu apologises for unpleasant experience

In response to queries from Shin Min Daily News, Koufu confirmed that the stall didn’t have char siew when the customer ordered wanton mee that day.

It has informed the stallholder that they should inform customers about this before they collect payment.

The company sincerely apologised for the customer’s unpleasant experience and said it would give him a S$10 voucher.

The spokesperson also added that it’s in touch with the customer on the voucher collection.

MS News has reached out to Koufu for a response over the incident.

