S’pore experienced warmest June & Nov but wettest March in 2025 as extreme weather prevailed

2025 was one of S’pore’s wettest years but also top 10 warmest years, weather broke several records

Extreme weather prevailed in Singapore last year, with several weather-related records broken.

In 2025, the Republic experienced its warmest June and November but also its wettest March ever, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) 2025 Annual Climate Assessment Report.

Wettest March on record due to La Nina

March 2025 was Singapore’s wettest on record due to La Niña — a climate pattern featuring colder-than-normal sea surface temperatures.

That, coupled with three Northeast Monsoon surges — from 10-13 Jan, 17-19 Jan and 19-20 March — brought exceptionally wet conditions and cool weather from January to March.

In March, the islandwide average rainfall was 482.9mm – 130% above the month’s long-term average.

7th wettest year since 1980

The above-average rainfall over those three months resulted in 2025 being Singapore’s seventh wettest year in 45 years since 1980.

The annual total rainfall was 2984.9mm, 18% above the long-term average.

The monthly total rainfall of 550.1mm recorded by the climate station broke the previous record for March — 528.3mm, set in 1913.

Additionally, the average rainfall on wet days last year was 13.8mm, the second highest on record after 2021.

Warmest weather in June & Nov

However, from May onwards, the weather took a turn.

Both June 2025 and November 2025 were Singapore’s warmest since 1929.

In November, multiple temperature records were broken.

During an exceptionally warm and dry period, a temperature of 36°C was recorded at Newton on 1 Nov — the highest-ever observed in November.

The first half of November proceeded to be exceptionally warm, with daytime temperatures of more than 33°C and notably dry conditions across the island.

Joint-8th warmest year on record

The sweltering weather made 2025 the joint-eighth warmest year on record in Singapore, alongside 2010 and 2002.

The average temperature in 2025 was 28.1°C.

Perhaps due to this, Singapore recorded its highest heat stress reading ever at Palawan Green in Sentosa on 31 Oct.

On that day, the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) soared to 35°C.

Long-term warming trend continues in S’pore

The record warm weather last year, despite temporary cooling by La Niña, reflects the “long-term warming trend” globally and in Singapore, MSS said.

It pointed out that our annual mean temperature has been rising by 0.24°C every 10 years since 1984.

The rising temperatures and related extreme weather events highlight the importance of climate adaptation, with Singapore strengthening its climate preparedness by designating 2026 as the Year of Climate Adaptation, MSS added.

Also read: More warm days expected in 2nd half of March, temperature may exceed 35°C on a few days

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Featured image adapted from Anisa Gauri on Unsplash.