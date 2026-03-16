More warm days expected in 2nd half of March, temperature may exceed 35°C on a few days

Several dry & warm days predicted for last week of March: MSS

The second half of this month will be drier than the first half, with more warm days expected, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

MSS predicted this in a weather advisory released on Monday (16 March).

Thundery showers on some afternoons over the rest of March

According to MSS, Singapore will still experience thundery showers, but they should fall on some afternoons only, MSS said.

They are to be of short duration and occur over parts of the island.

Particularly, the final week of March may see “several dry and warm days”.

The total rainfall for the rest of the month is thus forecast to be “below average” over most parts of the island.

Northeast Monsoon conditions to continue

The prevailing Northeast Monsoon, which set in at the end of November 2025, is expected to continue for the next fortnight.

Thus, winds should blow mainly from the northwest or northeast, MSS said.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically extends till March, it previously noted.

Maximum temperature might exceed 35°C on a few days

Accordingly, the next two weeks are slated to have more warm days than the previous two weeks.

The daily maximum temperature is likely to be from 34°C to 35°C on most days, MSS said.

On a few days, it might exceed 35°C due to less cloud coverage.

Below-average rainfall in 1st half of March

In the first half of March, parts of Singapore experienced thundery showers on some afternoons.

The wet weather extended into a few evenings, MSS said.

But most parts of the island still recorded below-average rainfall, with the area around Sembawang the driest, recording about 71% below-average rainfall.

Somerset was the wettest area, though it registered rainfall of only 15% above average.

On 6 March, strong solar heating coupled with convergence of winds resulted in heavy thundery showers over southern and western Singapore that occurred in the late afternoon and evening.

On that day, the area around Clementi Stadium recorded a daily total rainfall of 74.4mm — the highest for the fortnight.

Highest temperature recorded in Sentosa Island

The daily maximum temperature during the period was “around 34°C” on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of the fortnight was 35.3°C, recorded in Sentosa Island on 11 March.

Also read: S’pore to experience thundery showers on most afternoons in 1st half of March

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Featured image adapted from Christian Chen on Unsplash.