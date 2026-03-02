S’pore to experience thundery showers on most afternoons in 1st half of March

Thundery showers in 1st half of March may extend into the evening

Thundery showers, which took a short break in the last few days of February, will return on most afternoons in the first half of March.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Monday (2 March).

‘Near average’ rainfall despite thundery showers in March

The thundery showers in the afternoon are predicted to fall over parts of the island on most days, MSS said.

On a few of these wet days, the showers may extend into the evening.

Despite this, the total rainfall for the first half of this month is forecast to be “near average” over most parts of the island.

Northeast Monsoon conditions to continue

The prevailing Northeast Monsoon, which set in at the end of November 2025, is expected to continue for the next fortnight.

Thus, winds should blow mainly from the northwest or northeast, MSS said.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically extends till March, it previously noted.

Maximum temperature might rise to high of 35°C

As for the daily maximum temperature, it is likely to be from 33°C to 34°C on most days.

On a few days, it might rise to a high of around 35°C.

1st few days of CNY was particularly wet

The second half of February was “wet”, particularly during the first few days of the Chinese New Year (CNY), MSS said.

On those days, dense clouds formed over the region due to strong convergence of winds.

This resulted in heavy rain, with thundery showers over parts of the island on most afternoons, which extended into the evening on some days.

Cooler temperatures were also recorded in Singapore.

Well above-average rainfall in 2nd half of Feb

Singapore recorded “well above-average” rainfall over these two weeks, with the area around Ulu Pandan the wettest, recording about 530% above-average rainfall.

In particular, widespread heavy thundery showers fell over Singapore in the afternoon and evening on 19 Feb.

On that day, Margaret Drive recorded a daily total rainfall of 148.6 mm — the highest for the two weeks.

Lowest temperature of 20.3°C recorded in Newton

The daily maximum temperature during the fortnight was above 32°C on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature was 35.2°C, recorded in Admiralty on the last day of the month (28 Feb).

However, the lowest daily minimum temperature was a chilly 20.3°C, recorded at Newton during the heavy rain event on 19 Feb.

Featured image adapted from Faisal Aljunied on Flickr.