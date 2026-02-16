More thundery showers expected over CNY period, but relatively drier conditions to follow

More thundery showers over 1st few days of CNY, with a few dry days expected

Singaporeans heading out to visit relatives during the Chinese New Year (CNY) should note that more thundery showers are expected during the first few days of the festive period.

Following that, however, will be “relatively drier” conditions, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Monday (16 Feb).

CNY thundery showers will fall in the afternoon and evening

The moderate to heavy thundery showers are predicted to arrive in the first few days of the second half of Feb, MSS said.

These coincide with the eve and the first and second days of CNY.

They will fall over most parts of the island in the afternoon and evening.

Dry days expected after rainy period

But relatively drier conditions are expected after this period, MSS revealed, adding:

A few dry days may be expected.

Despite this, “brief localised” thundery showers may still occur on several afternoons.

The total rainfall for the second half of this month is forecast to be “near average” over most parts of the island.

Northeast Monsoon conditions to continue

The prevailing Northeast Monsoon, which set in at the end of Nov 2025, is expected to continue for the next fortnight.

Thus, winds should blow mainly from the northwest or northeast, MSS said.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically extends till March, it previously noted.

Maximum temperature might rise to high of 34°C

As for the daily maximum temperature, it is likely to be from 32°C to 33°C on most days.

On a few days, it might rise to a high of around 34°C.

Below-average rainfall in 1st half of Feb

In the first half of February, Singapore experienced more showers compared with the preceding two weeks.

Localised, short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island on several afternoons.

But most parts of the island still recorded below-average rainfall, with the area around Bedok North the driest, recording about 88% below-average rainfall.

Jurong Pier was the wettest, registering rainfall of 89% above average.

On 5 Feb, widespread thundery showers fell over many areas in Singapore.

On that day, the Jurong Pier area recorded a daily total rainfall of 108.6 mm — the highest for the fortnight.

Highest temperature recorded in Jurong Island

The daily maximum temperature during the period generally ranged from 32°C to 33°C.

But the maximum temperature went over 34°C on “several occasions”, MSS said.

The highest daily maximum temperature of the fortnight was 34.7°C, recorded in Jurong Island on 4 Feb.

