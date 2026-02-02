Thundery showers to return in 1st week of Feb to grant relief from the haze

Thundery showers in 1st week of Feb expected in the afternoon on most days

Thundery showers will return in the first week of February, to grant Singaporeans some relief from the recent haze.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Monday (2 Feb).

Thundery showers in Feb may extend into the evening on a few days

The thundery showers are predicted to arrive in the middle of the first week of February, MSS said.

They should fall over parts of the island, and are expected in the afternoon on most days.

On a few days, however, the wet weather may extend into the evening.

Despite this, the total rainfall for the first half of this month is forecast to be “near average” over most parts of the island.

Showers could bring haze relief

In a Facebook post last Saturday (31 Jan), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said upcoming showers could bring “some relief” to the haze situation.

On Monday (2 Feb) night, it said the showers are forecasted for Wednesday (4 Feb), but dry conditions are expected till then.

A few “persistent hotspots” were detected near Singapore on Monday, bringing the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) up to 51 to 59, within the Moderate range.

Northeast Monsoon conditions to continue

The prevailing Northeast Monsoon, which set in at the end of Nov 2025, is expected to continue for the next fortnight.

Thus, winds should blow mainly from the northwest or northeast, MSS said.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically extends till March, it previously noted.

As for the daily maximum temperature, it is likely to be from 32°C to 34°C on most days.

Well below-average rainfall in 2nd half of Jan

In the second half of January, Singapore registered dry weather and “well below-average” rainfall.

Localised short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island only on a few afternoons.

Changi was the driest area, recording about 99% below-average rainfall.

In the late afternoon and evening of 16 Jan, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over the southern and western parts of Singapore.

On that day, Lim Chu Kang recorded a daily total rainfall of 54.8 mm — the highest for the two weeks.

Highest temperature recorded in Jurong Island & Paya Lebar

The daily maximum temperature during the period ranged from 32°C to 33°C on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of the fortnight was 33.5°C, recorded in Jurong Island on 24 Jan and Paya Lebar on 31 Jan.

