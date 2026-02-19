Temperature plunges to 21°C across a few locations in S’pore on 19 Feb night after heavy rain

21°C temperature recorded on 19 Feb in Jurong Island, Newton & Clementi

After dropping to a low of 21.8°C on Tuesday (21 Feb), the temperature in Singapore plunged even lower on Thursday (19 Feb) night.

A few locations in Singapore recorded temperatures of 21°C as heavy rain fell in the afternoon and evening.

21°C was the lowest temperature for 19 Feb

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) website at weather.gov.sg, the lowest recorded temperature for 19 Feb was a chilly 21°C.

This notable low was detected in a “few locations” in Singapore.

On the other hand, our highest temperature was 31°C recorded on Sentosa Island at 12.29pm in the afternoon — before the rain really started.

21°C is just 1.6°C warmer than the coldest temperature ever recorded in Singapore — 19.4°C, registered in 1934, according to MSS.

Newton temperature drops to 21°C after 8pm

One of the locations that went down to 21°C was Newton, which has a habit of notching remarkable lows in temperature.

It was fairly warm in the early afternoon, with the temperature ranging between 26°C and 28°C, but it soon became colder, with the mercury going below 24°C after about 2.30pm and then sliding down towards 22°C.

Subsequently, it dropped sharply below 22°C after 8pm, finally hitting 21°C several times before 9.30pm.

Clementi & Jurong Island also hit 21°C for several minutes

A similar story took place in Clementi, which was a balmy 26°C and 28°C in the early afternoon.

It then quickly became colder as 2pm approached, with the temperature dipping to 24°C after 3pm.

It dropped again after 6.30pm and once more before 8pm, finally hitting the 21°C mark for several minutes just before 9pm.

On Jurong Island, it was pretty breezy till about 6.30pm, when the temperature went below 23°C.

It then fluctuated wildly before dropping steeply after 7.45pm and remaining at 21°C for about 30 minutes from 8.30pm to after 9pm.

Jurong West & Sentosa went close to 21°C

Jurong West and Sentosa Island went close to 21°C, with Jurong West going as low as 21.1°C and Sentosa notching 21.2°C.

In Jurong West, the temperature slid dramatically down at about 6pm and again after 7.30pm, hitting 21.1°C at two distinct timings shortly after 9pm.

On Sentosa, the temperature declined quickly in the early afternoon and dropped again after 8pm, hitting 21.2°C at about 8.55pm.

Moderate rain started in the late morning

The drop in temperature was possibly caused by the rain that fell over the southern, western and central parts of Singapore in the late afternoon and evening.

According to MSS’ rain map, Singapore experienced moderate to heavy rainfall over several areas from about 3pm, and again from about 8pm.

Check out the red areas on the map:

PUB warns of flash floods

In a message on X at 4.06pm, national water agency PUB said heavy rain would fall from 4.15pm to 7pm.

Because of this, PUB warned of the risk of flash floods, advising members of the public to avoid a section of Jurong Town Hall Road for one hour.

Later, it also advised the public to avoid a stretch of Dunearn Road for one hour.

More thundery showers during first few days of CNY

On Monday (16 Feb), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) forecast more thundery showers during the first few days of Chinese New Year.

They will fall over most parts of the island in the afternoon and evening, it said.

However, relatively drier conditions are expected after the wet period, MSS noted, adding that “a few dry days may be expected”.

