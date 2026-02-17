Newton temperature drops to 21.8°C on 17 Feb as rain falls across S’pore, PUB warns of flash floods

Newton temperature of 21.8°C At 12.11pm is the lowest so far for 17 Feb

The first day of the Chinese New Year (17 Feb) was unusually wet, with rain blanketing Singapore.

This resulted in the temperature in Newton notching a chilly 21.8°C — the lowest so far for the day.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) website at weather.gov.sg, the lowest recorded temperature for Tuesday (17 Feb) was 21.8°C.

This notable low was detected in Newton at 12.11pm.

Even our highest temperature today was relatively low, at 27.9°C recorded in Pulau Ubin.

Newton temperature plunged in the morning

Apparently, the climate in Newton was already fairly brisk in the 1st half of the day, ranging from 24.3°C to a high of 25.5°C.

However, close to 9.45am, it took a sharp turn downwards, plunging to around 23°C.

For the next five hours or so, it stayed below 23°C and went up to 23.1°C only at about 3.20pm.

Moderate rain started in the late morning

The drop in temperature was possibly caused by the rain that fell over Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon.

According to MSS’ rain map, Singapore experienced moderate rainfall over several areas from about 10.15am.

Check out the red areas on the map:

What started off as light rain at 10am evolved into thunderstorms shortly after noon, with rain continuing to fall through to 3pm.

Accordingly, all areas of Singapore were affected by the downpour, which is predicted to last till at least 6pm.

PUB warns of flash floods

Due to the heavy rain, national water agency PUB warned of the risk of flash floods in a message on its X account at 10.44am.

Members of the public were advised to avoid Mountbatten Road leading to Jalan Seaview for the next one hour.

More thundery showers during first few days of CNY

On Monday (16 Feb), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) forecast more thundery showers during the first few days of the festive period.

They will fall over most parts of the island in the afternoon and evening, it said.

However, relatively drier conditions are expected after the wet period, MSS noted, adding that “a few dry days may be expected”.

