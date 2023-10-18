M’sia Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine, Allegedly Climbed On It & Fell

6-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine In Ipoh

A six-year-old boy in Ipoh, Malaysia was recently found unconscious inside the tub of a top-loading washing machine.

He tragically succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital. The cause of death was reportedly blunt trauma to the head.

The police believe that the boy might have climbed onto the appliance and subsequently fell into the washing machine while his family members were asleep.

6-year-old boy found dead inside washing machine on 16 Oct

According to The Star, the boy’s grandmother found the six-year-old in an unconscious state in a top-loading washing machine on Monday (16 Oct) morning.

The boy was subsequently conveyed to the hospital, where he received heart and respiratory assistance.

However, medical staff pronounced him dead at about 11.45am.

A subsequent post-mortem examination found that the boy’s cause of death was blunt trauma to the head.

Boy reportedly climbed onto appliance when family members were asleep

Ipoh district police chief Yahaya Hassan said the boy might’ve climbed onto the washing machine, which was running, before falling into the tub.

He added that the boy had autism, Malay Mail reported.

As for why nobody noticed what he was doing, Mr Yahaya said the victim’s family members were asleep at the time.

When the police found the child, the top-loading washing machine was no longer operating.

Investigations are ongoing and the boy was laid to rest in Johor on Tuesday (17 Oct).

The police chief took the opportunity to remind and advise caregivers not to leave children “without adequate supervision” to prevent similar incidents.

