‘Ang Pao Borrowing’ Activity Will Resume After Hiatus Of 2 Years

Ever since Covid-19, the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple has had to change its usual Chinese New Year (CNY) many traditions.

The normally bustling temple along Waterloo Street has had to cancel the annual CNY Eve incense offering event for 2 consecutive years.

However, this year there’s a small ray of hope: Its popular 开库借红包 or “ang pao borrowing” activity will resume after a 2-year hiatus.

The usual entry restrictions will still apply for the safety of worshippers, though.

‘Ang Pao borrowing’ resumes from 16 Feb

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple will let visitors borrow ang pao from Wednesday (16 Feb), according to Lianhe Zaobao.

This comes after the activity, which usually takes place on the 26th day of the Lunar New Year, was cancelled for the last 2 years.

This time round, the temple announced that it will be done in a different way – worshippers may receive the ang paos from 16 Feb onwards till they’re all given out.

A temple spokesman said they decided to continue this activity in this way upon considering that devotees may want to ask for blessings after being deprived for 2 CNYs.

Odd-even entry restrictions in place

To avoid crowds and protect everyone’s health and safety, not all worshippers may enter at the same time to ask for the ang pao.

During the activity period, odd/even date entry restrictions will still be in place, depending on the last digit of one’s NRIC or Work Permit number.

odd numbers: entry on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

even numbers: entry on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

Sunday & public holidays: Closed

Since the temple reopened in Nov 2021, they’ve also capped the capacity to 50 worshippers on the premises at any one time.

The temple will also be closed for disinfection every day around lunchtime.

All entrants to the temple must also be fully vaccinated.

Open Treasury Day

For the uninitiated, this activity is called “Open Treasury Day”.

On the 26th day of the 1st lunar month, the Goddess of Mercy is said to open her treasury to help those in need.

They can thus borrow an ang pao from her and be blessed for the year. Normally, there’s a small coin inside.

Upon receiving it, devotees normally keep it inside their wallet so good luck will follow them.

There’s 1 last step: Those who borrow an ang pao must return it next year before they can borrow another one.

A sign of better times ahead?

Devotees who’ve missed the “ang pao borrowing” tradition for 2 years will be glad to be able to do it again, even if it’s in a slightly different form.

Hopefully, its comeback signals not just blessings for the year, but that our lives are slowly but surely going back to normal.

May the powers that be shower us with a better times ahead from now.

