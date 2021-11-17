Waterloo Street Temple Reopens On 22 Nov After 2-Month Closure

Given the fluid Covid-19 situation, the popular temple along Waterloo Street has had to adjust its guidelines to keep in line with the prevailing safety measures.

In late September, for example, the temple closed its premises in light of the stabilisation phase.

On Wednesday (17 Nov), Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple announced that it will be reopening from next Monday (22 Nov).

Worshippers, however, are only allowed to visit on 3 days of the week, depending on their NRIC numbers.

Worshippers can enter based on NRIC numbers

Citing a statement from Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple, Lianhe Zaobao reported that the popular destination will be reopening from next Monday (22 Nov).

Certain measures, however, will remain in place to protect worshippers and staff.

For instance, worshippers will only be allowed to enter based on the last digit of their NRIC number:

NRIC end with odd number: entry on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

NRIC end with even number: entry on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

The temple will be closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Additionally, a maximum of 50 worshippers is allowed in the temple’s premises at any one time.

The temple will also be closed from 12.30-1.30pm every day for disinfection.

The reopening marks the end of the temple’s 2-month closure since 27 Sep when the stabilisation phase commenced.

The temple opens at 7am and closes at 6.30pm from Monday to Saturday.

Hope worshippers will follow safety measures

Given the timing of the reopening, this would also be a good opportunity for worshippers to pray for a fat year-end bonus and of course, good health.

Note the current opening hours include an hour when it’ll be closed between 12.30-1.30pm for cleaning.

While the reopening will be good news for frequent worshippers of the temple, we hope they’ll follow the implemented measures to keep everyone safe.

Hopefully, this is a positive sign of things to come as Singapore navigates the uncertain times ahead.

