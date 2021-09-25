Waterloo Street Temple Closes Temporarily From 27 Sep

Though the upcoming Covid-19 restrictions are nothing close to a lockdown, some venues may still want to take extra precautions by closing temporarily. One of them is the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple at Waterloo Street.

Always seeing a constant stream of visitors, news of its closure came after the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced new safety measures on Friday (24 Sep).

Temporary closure of Waterloo Street temple from 27 Sep – 24 Oct

According to Shin Min Daily News, the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple announced its impending closure this afternoon (25 Sep).

The premises will close from Monday (27 Sep) to 24 Oct, when the new Covid-19 restrictions are likely to end.

The closure is apparently in line with the latest measures to help reduce community transmission risks.

The temple also hopes to protect the safety of its visitors amid the recent spike in daily Covid-19 cases.

Not the first time the temple has closed during the pandemic

A popular spot for devotees, the Waterloo Street temple has closed its doors to visitors multiple times throughout the pandemic.

Each time it reopens, regular visitors would be raring to drop by again, even forming a long queue outside the premises.

Thankfully, the temple has been able to implement safety measures that they adhere to strictly to keep visitors safe.

Considering their consistency so far, we’re sure they’ll do the same when they reopen after 24 Oct.

Best to stay home as much as possible

As Singapore continues to report 4-digit Covid-19 case numbers daily, reducing our social activities significantly would be a good decision.

Not only does that mean a lower possibility of exposure to the virus, but it also means that we help protect our loved ones and others around us from possible infections too.

Hopefully, the all-clear for a safe reopening will come soon, so devotees can visit places of worship again and everyone can meet friend groups once more.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.