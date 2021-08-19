Waterloo Street Temple Will Reopen From 24 Aug

Since 22 Jul, the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple along Waterloo Street has been closed with the reimplementation of Phase 2 Heightened Alert (P2HA).

Source

But as Singapore eases restrictions, the temple will once again open its doors to the public from 24 Aug. However, only 50 people will be allowed into the premises at any one time.

According to the temple’s committee, the premises will be open from Monday to Saturday, 7am – 6.30pm.

Waterloo Street Temple to reopen after 1-month closure

After closing for 1 month, the temple along Waterloo Street will be reopening from next Tuesday (24 Aug).

Source

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the temple will implement Covid-19 safety measures by limiting the number of people within the premises.

To ensure the safety of the staff and worshippers, only 50 people can be in the temple at any one time.

The temple will also undergo disinfection daily between 12.30pm and 1pm. Hence, visitors either have to enter by 12.15pm or wait till 1pm when the disinfection is complete.

Additionally, the temple will be implementing odd/even date entry restrictions. For example, those whose NRIC or Work Permit numbers end with an odd digit will be able to enter on odd dates and vice versa.

The temple will be closed on Sundays.

Visitors are also reminded to check in using their TraceTogether apps or tokens when entering to assist contact tracing efforts.

Important for us to adhere to safety measures

Though we are starting to see more places open up, it is important for everyone to continue adhering to prevailing safety measures.

Only by doing so can we reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus.

If you know anyone who is a frequent visitor of the temple, do inform them about the good news.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Willy Tan on Flickr.