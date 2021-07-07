Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple At Waterloo Street Will Reopen On 12 Jul

Since 17 May, the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple along Waterloo Street has been closed to members of the public.

Source

But with improvements in our Covid-19 situation, along with the increase in vaccination rates, the temple will once again open its doors come Monday (12 Jul).

Source

However, only 50 people will be allowed inside at any one time.

Waterloo Street temple to reopen after 2-month closure

After a nearly 2-month closure, the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple on Waterloo Street will reopen on 12 Jul.

Source

Safety measures will be in place, such as restricting the number of visitors in the building to a maximum of 50, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

Worshippers will also not be allowed to bring offerings like flowers and fruits.

In addition to these measures, the temple will reportedly be closed for disinfection every day at 12.30pm before reopening at 1pm.

Like other venues in Singapore, the temple requires devotees to check in with their TraceTogether token or app.

Source

If you’re planning on heading down soon to bobi, here are the opening hours you should take note of:

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple

Address: 178 Waterloo St, Singapore 187964

Opening hours: Mon-Sat 7am-6.30pm, Closed on Sun and public holidays

Nearest MRT: Rochor or Bugis Station

Closed since 17 May

The Waterloo Street temple was closed to visitors from 17 May in line with MOH’s tightening of Covid-19 measures.

This was to ensure the safety of devotees during a period when community cases were on the rise.

The temple did not state then when it will reopen, only saying in its notice that the closure would last “until further notice”.

Source

Good to see more activities resuming

It’s heartening to see activities resuming as our Covid-19 situation comes under control.

As more residents get inoculated, Singapore looks set to open up further, allowing us to return to the lives we were used to pre-Covid.

If you know anyone who’s a frequent visitor of the temple before the closure, tag them in the comments so they’ll be aware of the great news.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Willy Tan on Flickr.