Waterloo Street Temple Closes On Vesak Day As Precaution Against Covid-19

On Vesak Day, it’s usually customary for many Buddhists to visit the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple at Waterloo Street.

The famed temple would transform into a hive of activity, with many devotees coming together to offer prayers.

Sadly, the temple will close its doors to visitors on Vesak Day this year due to Covid-19.

They also will be implementing entry restrictions starting next week.

Waterloo Street Temple to close on Vesak Day

According to 8world News, Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple will be tightening Covid-19 safety measures at the temple from next Monday (10 May).

They will also not be opening on Vesak Day (26 May) to prevent crowds.

A spokesperson from the temple said they were concerned for the well-being of devotees after seeing a spike in Covid-19 community cases in the last few days.

Hence, they will also be implementing odd-even entry restrictions from 10 May until further notice.

Odd-even entry restrictions from 10 May

Similar to entry restrictions at Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza, visitors to the temple will be separated into 2 groups. Those with NRIC/FIN digits that end with odd numbers can only enter the temple on:

Mondays

Wednesdays

Fridays

Those with even-numbered digits can enter on:

Tuesdays

Thursdays

Saturdays

Devotees must show their IDs before setting foot in the place.

Make socially responsible decisions now

With the rise in local Covid-19 cases in recent days, we can expect further tightening of safety measures at places of worship and other high footfall areas.

After months of enjoying Phase 3, it’s time to take a step back and make socially responsible decisions. For the temple, it was the choice to close on a public holiday.

For us, it is to stay home as much as possible, follow safety rules when you’re out, and urgently seek medical attention when unwell.

